Bruins Have Difficult Pavel Zacha Decision Coming

Pavel Zacha isn’t usually the first name people think of when they talk about the Boston Bruins. He’s not the biggest star, and he doesn’t spend much time in the highlight reels. But take a closer look at this team, and it’s getting harder to overlook how much Boston asks of him.

Zacha scored twice in Thursday’s 6-2 win over Pittsburgh. That’s a good night’s work, but his story goes beyond a couple of goals. He’s become an important part of Boston’s forward group, and the Bruins are finding plenty of ways to use him.

Zacha Holds Value For the Bruins

Zacha has been centering David Pastrnak and JJ Peterka on the top line. That’s a pretty important job, and it’s not simply a matter of putting two good wingers beside him and hoping for the best. He’s expected to help make that line work.

So far, he’s done a pretty good job. Earlier in the season, Zacha went four games without scoring, but he still picked up four assists. He also suffered an upper-body injury, missed a game, and returned to the lineup. Sometimes what a player does for a team doesn’t show up in the scoring summary.

Last season, Zacha scored 30 goals and finished with 65 points. Whether he can do it again is another question, but Boston shouldn’t judge his value on that alone.

He’s a center who can play an important role, contribute offensively, and give the coaches some room to work with their lines. When a player can move up the lineup and do the job, that’s something a team needs to hold on to. There aren’t as many of those players around as you might think.

The Bruins are also getting results right now. They’ve won three straight and five of their last seven, and the scoring isn’t coming from just one or two players. Zacha has had a hand in that, and his two goals against Pittsburgh were another reminder.

Boston Has a Decision to Make

Here’s what makes Zacha particularly interesting. He could become an unrestricted free agent next summer, and general manager Don Sweeney has already said the Bruins would like to work out an extension.

Meanwhile, Pierre LeBrun is reporting that teams are naturally calling about him.

It’s easy to see why the Bruins want to keep him. It’s also easy to see why teams have interest. The contract won’t be quite so simple, and that’s where the hurdles create a potential issue. How much is he worth? How many years make sense? Boston must be careful about both.

Zacha reportedly wants to stay in Boston, where his family lives, but he also wants long-term security. The Bruins appear willing to pay market value, estimated at $10.5-$11 million, but not for the six years he’s seeking. Talks have stalled for five months, though his steady value gives GM Don Sweeney options.

Boston has some decisions ahead, and Zacha deserves to be part of that conversation. He may not get the attention that some of his teammates do, but the Bruins know what he brings.