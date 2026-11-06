Bruins’ HC Speaks About Injured Hagens Following Penguins Win

The Boston Bruins notched another great victory Thursday night, but the team is encountering unsureness around an exciting young player.

Rookie forward James Hagens exited Boston’s 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 5 after taking a cross-check to the back from defenseman Samuel Girard.

Hagens didn’t return to the contest, naturally making people wonder about his availability moving forward.

And head coach Marco Sturm admitted after the game that he was unable to provide an update on the 20-year-old’s condition.

Marco Sturm Addresses James Hagens’ Injury After Bruins Win

Speaking with reporters in Pittsburgh, Sturm revealed that he hadn’t yet had a chance to gauge what happened to Hagens.

“To be honest, I called him up, and he was not there, so I didn’t even actually see it,” Sturm said, according to Boston Hockey Now’s Jack Studley on X. “So we’ll see tomorrow. I didn’t have a chance to see him. Hopefully he will be ok.”

The response landed after Hagens was involved in a frightening third-period sequence.

The rookie attempted to get around Girard while attacking the Pittsburgh net when the Penguins defenseman delivered a cross-check to his back.

Hagens appeared to be in discomfort afterward and received attention on the Bruins’ bench before leaving for the locker room.

He didn’t return, even though the Bruins managed to finish off their third consecutive victory.

As Sturm noted, Boston could have a clearer understanding of the situation at some point on Friday, Nov. 6.

James Hagens’ Injury Comes Amid Impressive Rookie Season

The potential loss of Hagens would hit Boston’s offense with a hitch, notably bearing in mind his magnificent start to the 2026-27 season.

The No. 7 overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft had six goals and six assists through 16 appearances prior to Thursday’s contest.

Via the Bruins’ official website, his 12 points led all NHL rookies heading into the matchup.

Hagens also scored in Boston’s previous game, a 3-2 shootout victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, Nov. 2.

The rookie has been playing alongside Elias Lindholm and Casey Mittelstadt on Boston’s third line to give Sturm a productive offensive combination.

Boston improved to 12-4-1 with Thursday’s win, continuing its strong start under Sturm.

Unfortunately, the Bruins have to cope with an extra injury involving young forward Matthew Poitras, who had his nose broken against Vegas.

Boston’s next game comes Sunday, Nov. 8, against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. So, certainly before then, the Bruins will have a clear-cut Hagens update.