The Boston Bruins look like they are doing everything they can to put their two blowout losses behind them. So expect lineup changes.

Jack Studley of Boston Hockey Now shared that head coach Marco Sturm “…confirmed that Mason Lohrei and Sean Kuraly will draw into the lineup for Frederic Brunet and Matt Poitras, respectively.”

If this lineup change helps kickstart the Bruins, they may be on to something. If not, it may be back to the drawing board. But if Boston plays to its strengths, especially in the third period, this could mean the incoming changes were effective for Tuesday night.

Facing a team like the Los Angeles Kings that is 30th in scoring with 49 goals in 18 games, Tuesday gives Boston’s lineup a golden opportunity to get back on track.

Boston Bruins Projected Lines And Pairings vs. Kings, Nov. 17

Studley also shared the projected lines and pairings for Tuesday night, starting with JJ Peterka, Pavel Zacha, and David Pastrnak. Pastrnak had a goal and two points in that brutal loss on Saturday vs. the Minnesota Wild.

Mikey Eyssimont, Fraser Minten, and Morgan Geekie are the projected second line. Minten has been living up to expectations this season, with 13 points and seven goals.

Elias Lindholm is slated to center Casey Mittelstadt and Marat Khusnutdinov on the third line. Along with Minten, Mittelstadt and Lindholm are tied for second on the team with seven goals.

Finally, Tanner Jeannot, Sean Kuraly, and Mark Kastelic are the projected fourth line. This will be Kuraly’s seventh appearance. He has 32 faceoff wins this season, which is good for a 68.1 faceoff win percentage.

Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy are the projected first pairing, while Nikita Zadorov and Will Borgen are slated to line up behind them. Mason Lohrei and Connor Clifton are in at the third pairing. Lohrei has six points, three goals, and 16 blocked shots in 19 games.

Michael DiPietro Slated To Start For Boston

Studley also shared that Michael DiPietro will be the starting goaltender when the puck drops. This will give incumbent starter Jeremy Swayman a much-needed break following two rough performances.

DiPietro made his previous appearance on Thursday, when he played in relief of Swayman. In 31:46 of action, DiPietro stopped 13 out of 14 shots on net, good for a .929 save percentage. Unfortunately for Boston, the game was all but over when DiPietro took the ice.

His previous start came the week before on Nov. 5, in Boston’s 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. DiPietro kept his hot streak going in that contest, making 17 saves on 19 shots. He didn’t quite hit a .900 save percentage, but .895 isn’t too bad in today’s game. Plus, Boston gave him plenty of help.

Overall, DiPietro is 4-1-0, with a .925 save percentage, a 2.17 GAA, a shutout, and a quality starts percentage that remains a perfect 1.000. He will need to keep up his stellar play in Tuesday’s matchup against a relatively weak Los Angeles Kings group of scorers for Boston to get back on track. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. EST.