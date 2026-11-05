Boston Bruins Get Dylan Larkin Trade Update From NHL Insider

The Boston Bruins sit at the top of the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference after 16 games. The only team ahead of the Bruins in the East is the reigning Stanley Cup Champions, the Carolina Hurricanes. Despite this, the Bruins are still in hot pursuit of Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin.

Earlier on Thursday, November 5, 2026, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed some new trade news regarding Larkin.

“I’m a little surprised at how the way this week has developed,” Friedman said. “I’d heard that on the weekend that Larkin was considering changing his list. Ultimately, he didn’t. I know there are some teams really trying hard to get in there.”

“We’ve mentioned Buffalo, we’ve talked Montreal, I’ve mentioned St. Louis. I suspect Boston, honestly, is another one. I’ve heard that they’ve [Boston] tried to get in on this, but I was a little bit surprised to hear that Larkin hadn’t changed his list.”

“We’ll see where things go.”

As for why Larkin would want to join the Bruins, Friedman laid out how things are going for Boston right now.

“The way Boston is going right now, they don’t lose,” Friedman continued. “Their goal differential (+20) is the second best in the conference; it’s actually second best in the league. Boston has been excellent; they play with structure.”

Red Wings Scouted Recent Boston Bruins Game

TSN insider Darren Dreger revealed that the Red Wings were spotted scouting the Bruins’ recent game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

“I know that the director of pro scouting, Kris Draper, was in Boston for the Bruins versus Vegas Golden Knights game,” Dreger revealed on November 3rd. “We believe that the Bruins are no different than the Montreal Canadiens and would like to get on to Larkin’s list.”

“But I’m telling you, as we have this conversation, that his list remains status quo. It is an unchanged 10-team list.”

While scouting a team doesn’t guarantee a trade down the pipeline, the current temperature around the league certainly raises eyebrows.

What a Trade For Dylan Larkin Could Look Like

On October 29th, 2026, the Red Wings suspended Larkin after he decided to step away from the team until a trade happens.

“Dylan Larkin has informed us that he will no longer play for the Detroit Red Wings. We are disappointed by his decision, particularly given his obligations to the organization and his teammates. We have therefore suspended Dylan without pay,” their statement begins.

“We will continue to explore trade opportunities involving Dylan. In addition to needing his approval, any trade must also be in the best interests of the Detroit Red Wings and the support of the organization’s long-term goals.”

However, the big question is what would a trade for Larkin look like?

One deal could look something like Pavel Zacha, Henri Jokiharju, Dans Locmelis, a 2027 first-round pick, and a 2028 fourth-round pick.

Another trade could involve Casey Mittelstadt and Fraser Minten for Larkin.

One way or another, the two teams could explore a few options between now and the trade deadline. Unfortunately for Boston, Larkin would need to expand his list in order to make that happen.

Only time will tell.