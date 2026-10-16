Boston Bruins Urged to Trade for $70 Million Flyers Star

The Boston Bruins have quickly put themselves in position to think bigger.

Boston entered Thursday at 5-2-0 and riding a three-game winning streak, scoring 17 goals during that stretch.

The early surge has also created an thought-provoking question for general manager Don Sweeney.

How aggressive should he be if a proven scorer becomes available?

One potentially big-time option is lingering.

Michael DeRosa of The Hockey News identified Philadelphia Flyers winger Travis Konecny as a player the Bruins should consider pursuing amid escalating trade speculation surrounding the 29-year-old.

“If the Flyers officially make Konecny available, the Bruins would be wise to inquire about him,” DeRosa wrote, arguing that Boston could use another impact winger in its top six.

Konecny signed an eight-year, $70 million contract in 2024 that carries an $8.75 million annual cap hit through the 2032-33 season.

But there’s also lengthy action suggesting he could become a legitimate difference-maker alongside Boston’s offensive underpinning.

Bruins Floated as Konecny Trade Fit

Konecny finished the 2025-26 season with 27 goals and 68 points in 77 games, which came one season after the former first-round pick recorded a career-high 76 points in 82 appearances for Philadelphia.

That kind of production would hand Boston an obvious scoring threat in addition to its current group.

The Bruins made one hefty investment on the wing during the offseason, acquiring JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth for two first-round picks. Peterka joined a group headlined by captain David Pastrnak as Boston tried to bolster its offense for another playoff run.

Konecny would represent an even bigger swing.

He has produced at least 60 points in each of his previous four seasons, including three campaigns with 27 or more goals. His game has with the type of edge that traditionally fits Boston, and that’s Konecny playing physically or getting under an opponent’s skin.

There would be obstacles, though.

His contract would require Boston to make the finances work, and Konecny owns a full no-movement clause. Philadelphia can’t simply send him wherever it receives the best offer.

Konecny would have to approve his destination.

Flyers’ Frustration Opens Door for Bruins

The trade conversation started after Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff reported growing frustration within the Flyers organization regarding Konecny.

Di Marco reported that Philadelphia approaching Konecny about waiving his no-movement clause “could be an option” if the club’s struggles continue.

Philadelphia’s miserable opening has accelerated those questions.

Boston got an up-close look at the Flyers’ problems on Oct. 10, cruising to a 5-1 victory. The Bruins outshot Philadelphia 32-15 as the Flyers remained winless to begin the season.

Konecny didn’t play in that matchup because of a lower-body injury. So far, he’s recorded three assists through his first five appearances.

Heavy has noted Philadelphia’s potential willingness to seek a Konecny trade, while other clubs have surfaced as possible destinations. The Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens have all been connected to him in trade speculation this week.

Boston flashing into the discussion would make sense if Sweeney believes this start signals something bigger.

In the end, adding $8.75 million player would hardly qualify as a minor adjustment. It would be a long-term bet on Konecny becoming part of Boston’s key players going forward.