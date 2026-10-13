Flyers Need $70 Million Star to Waive No-Trade Clause

The Philadelphia Flyers have lost their first seven games of the season — five in regulation, and two in additional time.

It’s the kind of start that calls for something to change. For some teams, it’s a coaching switch, but for others, it’s a shakeup to the lineup or even a trade.

The Flyers have a bunch of underperforming forwards, so if they’re looking for a scapegoat, they’ve got options.

One guy, though, may be more concerning than all the rest when you consider his contract relative to his apparent value: Travis Konecny.

Travis Konecny Trade Update

Daily Faceoff’s Anthony Di Marco wrote on Tuesday about the struggles of Konecny and what the path forward might look like with him.

“Konecny has missed the past-two games with injury, but was struggling in his own right before that, recording just three assists through the first-five contests,” Di Marco writes. “Speaking with sources Monday, there is a growing sense of frustration from within the Flyers organization with Konecny. According to one source, Konecny doesn’t isn’t overly impactful when he isn’t scoring or antagonizing the opposing team. The play often dies on his stick, making bad decisions with the puck that often lead to turnovers.”

Konecny does have a no-movement clause in his contract.

“According to sources, approaching Konecny to waive his no-movement clause could be an option should the Flyers continue to struggle,” Di Marco writes.

Di Marco goes on to suggest that the Utah Mammoth could be a logical destination for Konecny.

“The Mammoth are a deep team down the middle, with the likes of Logan Cooley, Nick Schmaltz and Vincent Trocheck, all of whom are locked in for at least three years on their respective contracts,” Di Marco writes. “Could that make center-prospect Caleb Desnoyers expendable? Desnoyers, 19, was drafted fourth overall by the Mammoth in 2025 – two spots ahead of Martone. The Flyers liked Desnoyers in that draft, DFO was told, and would have interest in him if the Mammoth were open to moving him in a deal for Konecny. Some may wonder about 2024-first-round pick forward Tij Iginla, but he isn’t a player the Flyers have interest in, according to sources.”

Travis Konecny Contract

The biggest problem with Konecny, besides his play and his no-movement clause, is the contract that he’s doing it all on.

He signed an eight-year, $70 million contract in the summer of 2024.

Now two years later, it’s already looking like a potential mistake for the Flyers.

Konecny has been a proven contributor in the NHL before, so other teams could still believe in him enough to pull off a deal. But for anything to happen, Konecny would have to allow the move — and then the Flyers would have to find a taker.