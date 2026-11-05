Bruins Trade Pitch Lands Dylan Larkin, Moritz Seider for 3 Players, 3 Picks

In a bold new trade pitch published Wednesday and aimed at the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings, Dylan Larkin and Moritz Seider would join the Bruins in a proposed blockbuster that sends Casey Mittelstadt, Matthew Poitras and Nikita Zadorov to Detroit — along with three draft picks including a 2027 first-rounder.

Detroit suspended Larkin without pay after 10 games, according to The Hockey News, after he refused to play unless his trade demand was met. There have been no reports that Seider is discontented in Detroit, but his addition could make the deal more attractive to the Bruins.

The trade pitch published by PuckGM sends Larkin and Seider to Boston for Casey Mittelstadt, Matthew Poitras, Nikita Zadorov, a 2027 first-round pick and two 2027 fourth-round picks. The trade adds $5.65 million to Boston’s payroll, lifting it to $103.2 million against a $104 million ceiling, and trims the same amount from Detroit’s.

Larkin, 30, was the 15th overall pick in the 2014 draft. He posted 34 goals, 67 points in 74 games last season, his fifth straight season with at least 30 goals, and won Olympic gold with the United States in February. His $8.7 million deal runs through 2030-31.

Seider, 25, a German defenseman, was the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft. He signed a seven-year, $59.85 million contract in 2024 and collected 46 points, 212 hits, 181 blocked shots that season.

Mittelstadt, 27, went eighth overall to Buffalo in 2017 and arrived in the Charlie Coyle trade at the 2025 deadline. He tallied 15 goals, 42 points in 71 games last season, and his $5.75 million contract expires after this season.

Zadorov, 31, towers at 6-foot-7 and 256 pounds and signed a six-year, $30 million deal as a free agent in July 2024. Poitras, 22, is a Brooklin, Ontario, native and the 54th overall pick out of Guelph in 2022, with an $850,000 cap hit.

Dylan Larkin’s Fit on the Boston Bruins’ First Line

Boston’s top trio currently reads JJ Peterka, Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak, according to NHL.com. Larkin takes the middle spot, and Zacha, whose $4.75 million AAV through 2026-27 makes him a pending free agent, drops to second-line center.

If Larkin’s arrival bumps Zacha to the second line, he centers Morgan Geekie and a younger winger. Boston teamed Pastrnak and Zacha in the playoffs, according to The Hockey News, so the pairing has a track record. Zacha keeps his two-way role in the top six and Lindholm and Hagens keep the third line, minus Mittelstadt.

The Bruins were outscored 19-16 across 347 minutes with Elias Lindholm centering Pastrnak in 2025-26, according to Boston.com. Lindholm now anchors the third line.

On defense, Seider fills the second-pair spot Zadorov leaves next to Will Borgen. Seider averaged 25:04 of ice time in 2024-25. Boston swaps a 42-point center and a depth center for a 67-point center and a top-pair defender, and finishes $803,000 under the cap.

Detroit Red Wings’ Replacement Plan for Dylan Larkin

Detroit receives Mittelstadt, Poitras, Zadorov and a 2027 first-round pick. Mittelstadt’s 42 points last season sit 25 short of Larkin’s 67, and no other player in the package has produced at that level at center. Zadorov supplies size and intimidation on the left side, with two goals, 22 points, plus-18 rating and 152 penalty minutes in 81 games last season. Poitras and the draft picks give Detroit inexpensive depth and added draft capital.

The Red Wings also lose Seider, their most important player this season, according to Sports Illustrated. Simon Edvinsson remains without a contract, according to TSN, leaving the blue line thin.

The financial picture favors flexibility. Detroit sheds two contracts that run through 2030-31 and gains Mittelstadt’s expiring deal, though Zadorov’s $5 million hit lasts through 2029-30. Boston adds a first-line center and a top-pair defender. Detroit adds cap room, a pick and depth, but no center with Larkin’s production.

Any deal runs through Larkin first. His list of approved destinations does not include Boston and currently covers 10 teams (Florida, Minnesota, Vegas, Dallas, Washington, Carolina, Utah, Tampa Bay, New Jersey and Colorado), according to TSN. He would need to be convinced to open his mind to the Bruins for the trade pitch to become reality.