Bruins Defying An Important NHL Scoring Trend Through 16 Games

The Boston Bruins have become one of the NHL’s most high-octane teams through the first month of the season, despite their lack of shots taken.

Boston may rank fifth in the NHL with 57 goals (3.56/game). But they rank 20th in shots per game with 26.25, per StatMuse, before Wednesday’s slate of games.

This shows that the Bruins have been phenomenal at making the most of their shots in the offensive zone. Their 13.5 shooting percentage in all situations is tied for fifth with the Colorado Avalanche. Boston’s shooting percentage at 5-on-5 is a solid 10.4 percent, 1.5 percent higher than the NHL average.

More interesting numbers that reflect Boston’s dominance in the offensive zone without them taking many shots at 5-on-5 include 34.9 expected goals for (xGF), 38 goals scored, and an 11.4 high-danger chances conversion percentage.

When one looks at Boston’s 49.2 Corsi For Percentage, and their 49.1 and 48.1 scoring chances and high-danger chances for percentages, the Bruins’ overall offensive efficiency drives home that they don’t need to overwhelm opponents.

Much like Boston’s high-octane scoring in the third period, it remains an early-season trend. However, the Bruins were also proficient in all situations offensively in 2025-26. They finished 10th with 268 goals a season ago. Like their scoring efficiency in the third period in 2026-27, their overall scoring efficiency is also trending year-over-year.

In many ways, Boston’s consistency in the third period has helped keep the numbers listed above looking good. That said, Boston isn’t a one-dimensional team.

Stellar Defensive Play Is Helping The Bruins Offensively

Boston is tied with three teams for second place with 38 goals allowed, or 2.38 per game. Their .915 save percentage ranks better than any other team in the NHL.

Only the Minnesota Wild, with a .911 save percentage, has come close early this season. No other team in the league has a save percentage in all situations over .897.

This is where the Jeremy Swayman-Michael DiPietro tandem deserves credit. Both netminders have combined for a .917 save percentage, a 2.29 GAA, two shutouts, and a .750 quality starts percentage.

Some of that success also has to do with the Bruins allowing just 27.9 shots per game. While that is higher than what the Bruins have generated offensively, it is doing two things: limiting opponents’ chances and preventing opponents from making the most of those chances.

Boston’s chances in the offensive zone seem limited with so few shots per game. But maximizing those chances is something they have done that their opponents have not. That has been a massive difference maker for the Bruins.

One Burning Question Facing Boston’s Offensive Output

Will the Bruins adjust if their shooting percentage declines? Early on, the Bruins haven’t needed to generate a ton of chances. Throughout an 84-game season, teams inevitably slump.

If the Bruins aren’t converting their shots into goals as regularly, they must find ways to overwhelm opponents in the offensive zone. Even if they are having a bad game and things aren’t going their way for a full 60 minutes, making an in-game adjustment to get more shots off wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Should the Bruins adjust if they aren’t converting well, they will remain one of the toughest teams to stop in the offensive zone.