Bruins’ 4th-Line Energy Winger Making Noise In Providence

Michael (Mikey) Eyssimont is having a great month. Providence Bruins fans have probably noticed his name showing up on the scoresheet pretty often. And there’s a good reason. Like the Boston Bruins, he is red hot to start the season.

Eyssimont finished October with 10 goals and three assists in 10 games. That’s quite a stretch for any player, and it was good enough to earn him AHL Player of the Month honours.

The goals weren’t all on quiet, one-goal nights, either. Eyssimont had five multi-point games during the month and scored two hat tricks. He put three past the Charlotte Checkers in a 6-2 Providence win on October 10. Then he did it again eight days later, scoring three times in a 6-1 win over the Hershey Bears.

When a player puts together a month like that, people take notice.

What’s interesting is that the Bruins weren’t exactly having a great October as a team. They finished the month 4-6-0-0, scoring 30 goals and allowing 30. Providence struggled, but Eyssimont did his part to keep the offence moving. He was involved in 13 of those 30 goals.

That’s a pretty big share of the team’s scoring.

He’s Been Around the Block

Eyssimont isn’t some young player trying to figure out professional hockey. He’s already spent a good deal of time in the NHL and knows what it takes to play at that level. Last season, he appeared in 56 games with Boston, scoring eight goals and adding 10 assists. Over his NHL career, he’s played 269 games, with 33 goals and 41 assists.

He’s also familiar with the AHL. Before this season, his last full stretch at that level was in 2022-23. He has played 236 career AHL games, recording 61 goals and 69 assists.

So he’s bringing quite a bit of experience to Providence. He’s been in NHL dressing rooms, played against some of the best players in the game, and now he’s back in the AHL making a real difference.

It’s always interesting to see how a player with that kind of background handles a return to the minors. So far, Eyssimont seems to be enjoying himself.

What’s Next for Eyssimont and Providence?

The Bruins could certainly use more nights like the ones Eyssimont has been putting together. They got November off to a terrific start with an 8-0 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. That’s a nice way to get a new month going after a fairly uneven October.

Of course, nobody expects Eyssimont to score 10 goals every month. That’s a pretty tall order. But if he keeps producing, he’ll give Providence a much better chance of turning things around.

And there’s another benefit to having a player like him around. Younger players get to see what an experienced NHL forward brings to the rink every day. They can learn from how he prepares, competes and handles the ups and downs of a long season.

For now, though, the story is pretty simple. Eyssimont had an outstanding October, the AHL recognized it, and the Providence Bruins are getting plenty of help from a player who knows his way around a hockey rink.

It will be interesting to see what he does next.