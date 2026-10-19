Daxon Rudolph’s Sabres Timeline Speeds Up With Denver Performance

The Buffalo Sabres will eventually call on Daxon Rudolph to be one of their defensive leaders.

For now, they’re counting on him developing well as he plays for the defending collegiate national champions, the University of Denver Pioneers.

In the process, though, Rudolph might speed up his timeline for eventually arriving in Buffalo.

“Clearly, the NCAA hasn’t been a tough transition for him; maybe we’ll see Rudolph challenge for a roster spot in Buffalo next year,” wrote Daily Faceoff’s Steven Ellis in a new article.

Daxon Rudolph at Denver

The above-quoted Ellis is one of hockey’s top prospect analysts, and so he has been watching closely as Rudolph has begun his college career at Denver.

Ellis is impressed.

“Rudolph was one of the top freshmen heading into the season, and he hasn’t disappointed,” Ellis writes. “He registered five points during the opening weekend against Alaska-Anchorage, highlighted by a three-point debut. He’s already playing more than 20 minutes a night on one of the top teams in the nation, which isn’t surprising given his pedigree as a top prospect. Rudolph didn’t look out of place in Denver’s first true test against the University of Michigan, averaging more than 25 minutes while registering seven shots (he failed to get on the board, though). Rudolph is a high-flying offensive defenseman capable of controlling the power play and getting a boatload of points on the board.”

The Sabres will obviously be willing to be patient with Rudolph, but it’s much more exciting for their organization and fanbase if Rudolph hits the ground running out in Denver.

And while they don’t have to bring him to Buffalo after just one season, if that’s what he makes happen, the Sabres won’t be complaining.

How Sabres Got Daxon Rudolph

The Sabres picked Rudolph No. 4 overall in the 2026 NHL Draft.

They acquired that pick in the trade that sent Bowen Byram and Jordan Greenway to the Chicago Blackhawks. It also brought back young defenseman Louis Crevier, as well as the No. 45 pick — which the Sabres used as part of the package to get Olen Zellweger from the Anaheim Ducks.

So far, Byram is struggling in Chicago and the youngsters the Sabres have picked up have been putting in strong performances. It’s early, but so far the arrow is trending up on this move for Buffalo.

If Rudolph keeps looking a level above the guys he’s playing against in college hockey, his NHL call could arrive sooner rather than later, too.