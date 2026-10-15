Latest Update On Injured Sabres Captain Rasmus Dahlin is Encouraging

The Buffalo Sabres, who are off to an inconsistent start to the 2026-27 NHL campaign, lost defenseman and captain Rasmus Dahlin during their recent tilt on Monday against the divisional rival Florida Panthers; he did not return to the contest.

The bad news for the Sabres is that, while he’s already confirmed to be unavailable for Thursday’s contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs, there’s a chance that he could return by the weekend.

Buffalo Sabres Captain Rasmus Dahlin Could Return By The Weekend, Per Head Coach Lindy Ruff

According to head coach Lindy Ruff, Dahlin will not be playing Thursday against the divisional rival Maple Leafs, but there’s a “50/50” chance that he could play on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens.

Earlier in the week, Ruff designated him as “day to day”.

“Day to day,” Ruff said following the 5-3 win over the Panthers. “They (can) treat him better here. He doesn’t have to get on an airplane right now. Obviously, that probably rules him out for tomorrow.”

So far this year, he has scored twice while adding two assists, along with an even plus-minus rating.

Rasmus Dahlin Was Taken First Overall By The Sabres In 2018

Dahlin was taken with the first overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, becoming the first Swedish player drafted first overall since Mats Sundin was taken first overall in 1989 by the Quebec Nordiques. He immediately joined Buffalo and became a Calder Trophy finalist after becoming just the fifth defenseman in NHL history to reach 30 points before turning 19 years old.

After signing a three-year, $18 million extension in 2021, Dahlin quickly began making a name for himself as a top-pairing defenseman, earning back-to-back All-Star selections. Buffalo signed him to an eight-year, $88 million extension in 2023 and named him the team captain in 2024.

Dahlin had another strong year in 2025-26, posting a career-high 74 points and a Sabres-record 52 even-strength points. He also recorded his first hat trick and was a finalist for the Norris and Masterton trophies.

During the season, he also helped the Sabres win the division for the first time since 2007, and helped them reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2011.

So far in his NHL career, he’s appeared in 592 games and has scored 104 goals with 334 assists.