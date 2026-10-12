Why Sabres Pulled Colten Ellis From Goalie Start Vs. Panthers

The Buffalo Sabres have three players they trust as their goalie.

Colten Ellis might be third in the pecking order behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Alex Lyon (currently injured), but Ellis still gets opportunities from head coach Lindy Ruff, too.

The latest opportunity for Ellis came on Monday afternoon. The Sabres were taking on the Florida Panthers in an odd 1 p.m. Monday start, and Ellis had to step into goal at a time he isn’t used to playing.

It didn’t start well for Ellis, and the Sabres actually pulled him midway through the second period.

Why Did Sabres Pull Colten Ellis?

The Sabres pulled Ellis after just two goals allowed — having saved seven of nine shots — but neither goal was particularly potent.

This is how The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn described the first goal:

Colten Ellis coughed up a rebound and then Anton Lundell whacked the bouncing puck by Ellis. Sabres and Panthers tied at 1. — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) October 12, 2026

A rebound and a loose puck isn’t what a goalie wants to give up.

And the second goal? Fairburn wrote it like this:

Panthers score on the power play. Another leaky one for Colten Ellis. Seth Jones point shot somehow snuck through. Sabres and Panthers tied at 2. And Ellis is getting the hook. — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) October 12, 2026

The Sabres plugged in UPL for Ellis and will try to find a way to beat the potent Panthers.

Colten Ellis giving up 2nd goal through the legs was one too many for Lindy Ruff.

UPL is now in for the Sabres with score tied at 1. — John Wawrow 🤷‍♂️ (@john_wawrow) October 12, 2026

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen comes out to boos from the crowd to replace Colten Ellis. #Sabres | #Sabrehood | #LetsGoBuffalo https://t.co/s3Z5ZYGTNm — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) October 12, 2026

Connor Hellebuyck Looms

There is one thing looming over this whole situation: Connor Hellebuyck.

Apparently the Sabres were close to getting the star goalie from the Winnipeg Jets in a summer trade, but the deal never got to the finish line.

Now, the Sabres have three goalies, which some might say is the same as having no goalies. It’s hard to rely on a rotation when there’s a world in which one stud netminder would make things a whole lot easier.

Hellebuyck would be that guy, and while there isn’t a lot of immediate suggestion that a deal is imminent, it’s going to linger as an idea for as long as Hellebuyck remains off the ice while still a member of the Jets.

Lindy benching Colten Ellis as if to tell Jarmo “make the damn trade” Hellebuyck or bust https://t.co/lYrLdBabXM — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) October 12, 2026

The Sabres’ high hopes depend in large part on getting the best out of their goalies.

Another way to do that would be simply to bring in one of the best goalies.