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Why Sabres Pulled Colten Ellis From Goalie Start Vs. Panthers

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BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Colten Ellis #92 of the Buffalo Sabres tends goal during the first period of an NHL game against the Montréal Canadiens at KeyBank Center on January 15, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joe Hrycych/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Sabres have three players they trust as their goalie.

Colten Ellis might be third in the pecking order behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Alex Lyon (currently injured), but Ellis still gets opportunities from head coach Lindy Ruff, too.

The latest opportunity for Ellis came on Monday afternoon. The Sabres were taking on the Florida Panthers in an odd 1 p.m. Monday start, and Ellis had to step into goal at a time he isn’t used to playing.

It didn’t start well for Ellis, and the Sabres actually pulled him midway through the second period.

Why Did Sabres Pull Colten Ellis?

The Sabres pulled Ellis after just two goals allowed — having saved seven of nine shots — but neither goal was particularly potent.

This is how The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn described the first goal:

A rebound and a loose puck isn’t what a goalie wants to give up.

And the second goal? Fairburn wrote it like this:

The Sabres plugged in UPL for Ellis and will try to find a way to beat the potent Panthers.

Connor Hellebuyck Looms

There is one thing looming over this whole situation: Connor Hellebuyck.

Apparently the Sabres were close to getting the star goalie from the Winnipeg Jets in a summer trade, but the deal never got to the finish line.

Now, the Sabres have three goalies, which some might say is the same as having no goalies. It’s hard to rely on a rotation when there’s a world in which one stud netminder would make things a whole lot easier.

Hellebuyck would be that guy, and while there isn’t a lot of immediate suggestion that a deal is imminent, it’s going to linger as an idea for as long as Hellebuyck remains off the ice while still a member of the Jets.

The Sabres’ high hopes depend in large part on getting the best out of their goalies.

Another way to do that would be simply to bring in one of the best goalies.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Why Sabres Pulled Colten Ellis From Goalie Start Vs. Panthers

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