Hurricanes Embrace Finnish Culture Before NHL Global Series

Finnish music began playing during the Carolina Hurricanes’ activities in Helsinki.

It wasn’t a random choice, but an initiative by players and staff members born in Finland who used their visit to connect more closely with local customs.

The gesture reflects the atmosphere around the team during a week when hockey shares the spotlight with food, traditions, and family reunions, before facing the Seattle Kraken in the NHL Global Series Finland 2026.

Sebastian Aho, born in Rauma; Jesperi Kotkaniemi, a native of Pori; and Juuso Välimäki, from Tampere, took on the role of hosts for their teammates. The three Finns have the opportunity to show a side of their country that is normally distant for those who build their careers in North America.

“As Europeans, we are always in their world, and there are definitely things that are different. Food and drinks are part of what we can offer them and tell them: ‘Hey, this is good, try it,'” Välimäki explained, highlighting the group’s willingness to take part in local activities.

The defenseman also shared an anecdote that illustrates the delegation’s enthusiasm for discovering new customs. “Even this morning, the strength coaches and the guys were saying: ‘Let’s put on some Finnish music for once.’ They are small details, but I think it’s great. They are willing to live it fully and experience everything,” added the 28-year-old player.

The bonding began on the first night, when Aho organized an outing and a dinner for the members of the organization. Although the day was mainly dedicated to spending time off the ice, the schedule also includes other experiences that will help them learn some particularities of Finland.

Sean Walker Says Hurricanes Are Ready to Try Salmon Soup and Reindeer

Food options include traditional salmon soup and reindeer meat, two specialties that sparked curiosity among the visitors.

“Last night was more about sharing as a team and spending time together. I think today we have plans to try Finnish food. We have some activities scheduled, and I understand there will be salmon soup and also reindeer, so we are definitely going to try them,” said defenseman Sean Walker.

Shayne Gostisbehere also expressed his willingness to follow the hosts’ recommendations, as he is taking part in his third NHL regular-season international series.

“We are excited. Basically, right now, if the Finns tell us to jump, we ask how high. We are really looking forward to trying their food and traditions,” said the American, who also mentioned a planned visit to a sauna establishment.

For the veteran, these experiences offer a chance to get to know his teammates better, especially when they can share customs that are part of their identity. “It’s special to see them play in their own country, but also that they can share their culture with us. That is something very beautiful,” Gostisbehere added.

Brind’Amour: Hurricanes Have ‘a Lot to Play For’ With Finnish Players at Home

Coach Rod Brind’Amour, for his part, humorously acknowledged that his plans are much simpler than the players’. The coach said the coaching staff usually stays together and looks for restaurants near the hotel, although he left open the possibility of exploring during free time.

“We’re not that adventurous anymore. Those days are behind us. We always go out together and go to the restaurant closest to the hotel. If we find a good one around the corner, we’ll probably go back tonight,” he joked.

However, the coach also acknowledged that a visit of this nature deserves to be enjoyed beyond sporting obligations. “We have about a day and a half to find something to do. If anyone has suggestions, let me know. But you also have to enjoy it. When you come all the way here, you have to take advantage of the experience,” he said.

Among the players especially enjoying the stay in Helsinki is Nikolaj Ehlers, a forward born in Denmark who knows the city from previous international commitments. The attacker took part in the 2018 Global Series with the Winnipeg Jets and also represented his country at the 2022 World Championship.

“I have been here several times, also with the national team at some World Championships. I like Helsinki; I even stayed at the same hotel last time. I know the city a little, so I will try to help the guys who need it, although we have three Finns who will do most of the work,” he said with a laugh.

Nevertheless, the most important aspect of this new experience will be the possibility of reuniting with close people who normally cannot accompany him during the NHL calendar, and the player explained that several family members and friends will travel from Denmark, taking advantage of a considerably easier flight connection than the one needed to travel to the United States.

“It is definitely easier. From my hometown to here, with a stop in Copenhagen, it is about four hours or four and a half hours. I have family and friends coming, including my two nephews and my niece, so it will be exciting to see them,” Ehlers said.

For Brind’Amour, that circumstance adds another dimension to the games against Seattle, as he considers that international commitments offer unusual opportunities for Europeans.

“We have three Finnish guys, and we know how important this is for them, but Ehlers will also have his friends and family nearby. There is a lot to play for. Obviously, they are NHL games, but there is another story behind all of this,” the coach explained.

The coach even stressed that the team has a special responsibility to those who will be able to perform in front of their loved ones. “We have to play for these guys. It is not something that happens once in a lifetime, but almost. I hope we can do well,” he added.