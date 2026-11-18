Sebastian Aho is becoming no stranger to NHL milestones as the Carolina Hurricanes defend the Stanley Cup championship.

On Wednesday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com listed his quarter-season award winners and top contenders for those awards. Rosen pegged Aho at number three for his quarter-season Hart Trophy ballot.

Naturally, Connor McDavid took the top spot. McDavid is having a once-in-a-generation season so far, with 55 points, 13 goals, and 42 assists. That puts him on an 84-game pace for an outrageous 201 points. Whether McDavid holds that line or not remains to be seen. Either way, he will be the clear front-runner.

Rounding out the top five, Rosen noted that he “…went with the Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov, Carolina’s Sebastian Aho, Colorado’s now injured Nathan MacKinnon and Boston’s David Pastrnak.”

Even if Aho ends up competing for the number-two spot behind McDavid, it would still give him one of the more exciting title-defense seasons.

NHL Insider Places Sebastian Aho Among Leading MVP Candidates

It’s easy to see why Rosen rolled with Aho in his ballot. Aho is one of the leaders on a Hurricanes team that is getting nearly impossible to stop. He has been a force on Carolina’s special teams, a major reason Carolina swept Seattle in the Global Series, and its overall high-octane offense.

Despite Carolina clocking in second in goals scored heading into Wednesday’s slate of games, Aho is leading the rest of his team by eight points in production. So far, he has 29 points and 12 goals. The latter number also leads the team.

Aho is poised to annihilate his points production from a season ago. He finished 2025-26 with 80 points and 27 goals in 79 games, good for 1.01 points per game.

Through 21 games, Aho is on pace to finish the year with 1.38 points per game. That translates to 116 points and 48 goals if he appears in all 84 games and produces at the same pace.

Andrei Svechnikov and Jackson Blake, with 21 points each, are behind Aho. Svechnikov and Logan Stankoven, with 11 goals each, are tied for second on the team in goals.

Should Aho keep up his current production, he will likely find himself on a few more of Rosen’s ballots. A little more production could put him past Kaprizov, with only McDavid ahead of him. That said, it would take a massive tanking effort for anybody to catch McDavid.

Aho Trending Toward Career Year With Hurricanes

There are a few reasons Aho can likely sustain his current trek. For one, his shooting percentage is an outrageous 20.7. Only Mark Jankowski, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Juuso Valimaki, and Nick Deslauriers have fared better in that category among Hurricanes players who have played in at least nine games. Still, they haven’t seen as much ice time or have played in as many games as Aho.

Further, few opponents have slowed Carolina down throughout the first quarter of the season. Unless the Hurricanes cool down or somebody provides an actual blueprint on how to slow them down, Aho and Co. will keep averaging 4.13 goals per game, if not more.

That will allow Aho to capitalize and keep racking up his points total. Therefore, look for Aho to continue to be a favorite to at least be named a Hart Trophy contender in 2026-27. Perhaps even a finalist.