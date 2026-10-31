Chicago Blackhawks Trade Pitch Acquires Nikita Kucherov in Blockbuster

The Chicago Blackhawks could look to pull off a blockbuster trade for Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov.

Chicago has been trying to find another star to pair with Connor Bedard, and Kucherov on his wing would elevate his game. The Blackhawks also have plenty of assets to make a trade work, which is why Chicago could be a landing spot for the Russian star.

Trade Pitch has Blackhawks Acquiring Kucherov

Kucherov sent shockwaves around the NHL when he told the Lightning he wouldn’t be re-signing and requested a trade. After the request, Heavy.com has a trade idea that sees the Lightning dealing Kucherov to the Blackhawks.

Blackhawks acquire:

Lightning acquire:

Teuvo Teravainen

Oliver Moore

2027 first-round pick (Florida)

2027 first-round pick (Edmonton)

At first glance, the cost could seem high; however, Chicago has three first-round picks this season and can avoid trading theirs and instead deal Florida and Edmonton’s, who could very well be picks 31 and 32. Tampa, meanwhile, can flip those picks for other assets while also getting two impact NHL players.

The Blackhawks would acquire Kucherov, who’s in the final year of his eight-year, $76 million deal, but would have an extension in place as part of the trade. Kucherov is one of the best players in the NHL and would immediately make Chicago a contender and help elevate Bedard’s game.

The big part of the return for the Lightning would be the picks and Moore. Moore was selected 19th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft. He’s 21 years old and has recorded just 2 goals and 1 assist for 3 points. He’d be a third-line center in Tampa but would add some much-needed youth to the lineup.

Teravainen, meanwhile, would help fill the void left by Kucherov in the top-six. The skilled winger is in the final year of his three-year, $16.2 million deal. He’s recorded 2 goals and 4 assists this season, while a year ago, he had 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points.

Kucherov Will Still Play for Lightning

Although Kucherov has requested a trade, the star Russian will continue to play.

Kucherov will be in the lineup for the Lightning’s afternoon game against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Tampa Bay, however, has no plans of trading the Russian despite the trade request.

“We are aware of the media reports regarding the future of Nikita Kucherov with the Lightning,” general manager Julien BriseBois said in a statement posted on the team’s social media account. “We unequivocally have no intention of trading Nikita.”

Kucherov became the Lightning’s all-time leading scorer a week ago with an assist in a 5-4 overtime loss at the Utah Mammoth to pass Steven Stamkos.