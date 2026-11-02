Blackhawks Listed As Potential Nikita Kucherov Landing Spot

On Friday, fans in the NHL were absolutely shocked when reports were released indicating that Tampa Bay Lightning star forward Nikita Kucherov requested a trade and that he would not be re-signing with the club.

Kucherov, one of the top players in the NHL, is playing in the last season of his current contract, which carries a salary cap hit of just under $10 million, and that number could easily double on his next contract.

But reportedly, he’s not satisfied with what he’s been offered on a new deal from the Lightning, and also said that the conversations with management about an extension have been sparse.

Now, speculation continues to grow rampant about where he could ultimately end up, and according to one NHL Insider, the Chicago Blackhawks are one of those teams.

Chicago Blackhawks Linked To Lightning Superstar Forward Nikita Kucherov

Per NHL Insider David Pagnotta, the Blackhawks are listed as one of the teams linked to Kucherov.

Right now, it’s a rough go of things in the Windy City for the Blackhawks, who have stumbled out to a 4-9-1 record through their first 14 games of the season, good for last place in the NHL’s Central Division.

While they were able to re-sign 2023 1st overall draft selection Connor Bedard to a multi-year extension, the rebuilding process appears to have stalled for now. Acquiring an elite offensive talent like Kucherov would go a long way in expediting the process, but the cost certainly wouldn’t come cheap.

Nikita Kucherov Names Lack Of Respect As Reason For Trade Request

According to Kucherov himself, his trade request stems not from a financial dispute, but rather from what he felt was a lack of communication and respect from Lightning management.

“It was never about the money for me,” he said via Nic Cotsonika of NHL.com. “It was more about poor communication and respect. Over the last four months, we only have had two conversations, and (general manager Julien BriseBois) in the end made it clear that I’m free to walk on July 1.”