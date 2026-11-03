Jeff Blashill Challenges Blackhawks Narrative After Latest Loss

The Chicago Blackhawks remain mired in a state of mediocrity. That narrative didn’t change in Monday night’s loss to the Avalanche.

Chicago showed some life when they went up by two goals by the 7:05 mark of the first period on Monday. By the end of the first, Colorado tied it 2-2. By the end of the game, the Avalanche had scored five unanswered goals, winning 5-2.

But head coach Jeff Blashill refused to criticize the Blackhawks, despite the ugly loss. Per Bruce Miles of the Blackhawks Team Site, Blashill said:

“I’ve had zero issues with our compete level with the exception of two games, and I’ve said that publicly. The Utah game and the Detroit game are the only games in which I think our compete level wasn’t good enough. I don’t know why that narrative’s out there. I’ve been super honest with you guys when I feel the compete level’s not good enough. I haven’t sugarcoated it. Those two games, it wasn’t good enough.”

Blashill isn’t wrong. Following Chicago’s loss to the Detroit Red Wings, he shared a blunt take on his team. When he sees something worth calling out, Blashill will call it out. When his team has a bad game, but they put forth the effort he expects, there is little reason to call them out on an issue he doesn’t believe is there.

Blackhawks’ Recent Seven Games Have Been Rough

One can point to Chicago’s recent seven-game stretch as potential evidence that the Blackhawks haven’t been showing a high level of compete. They are 1-5-1 over their past seven games, with 12 goals scored, 26 allowed, 2-for-27 on the power play, and they have won 39.5 percent of their faceoffs.

But it is hard to measure compete with statistics alone. There is also a distinction between putting in a lack of effort during a game and putting in the required effort but failing to execute. The Blackhawks, following Blashill’s comments, spend most of their time in the latter category.

If there is one number that implies improvement, it is that the Blackhawks are getting their chances. Their 48.5 Corsi For Percentage and 49.7 offensive-zone starting percentage at 5-on-5 in their last seven games are below average. But they are a cut above their season averages of 45.1 and 48.6, respectively.

Chicago Must Figure Out How To Execute, Not Play Harder

Nobody knows this team better than Jeff Blashill. When he says the team is putting forth the required effort, chances are that is the case. The alarming numbers are how bad Chicago has been on the power play and the fact that they have been averaging 1.7 goals per game in their last seven contests.

They can stand to play better in the defensive zone, with 3.7 goals allowed in that same timeframe. But if the Blackhawks start scoring more, this will look like a more improved hockey team quickly.

They will have their work cut out for them when they play again on Nov. 4, when they square off against the Florida Panthers. If they can hang with Florida much like they did during their Oct. 25 meeting, the Blackhawks could make things interesting.