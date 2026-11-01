Blackhawks Rookie Joins Six NHL Greats Despite Crushing Loss to Bruins

The Chicago Blackhawks couldn’t hold a lead on Saturday against the Boston Bruins. But one young player reached a rare milestone.

It was a game to remember for Anton Frondell, who finished Saturday’s contest with two goals. It was the second time in his career that he had scored twice in a single game, with the first happening on Apr. 9 vs. the Carolina Hurricanes.

Frondell joined some rare and elite company in the process.

Joe McDonald of NHL.com reported that “Frondell became the seventh Sweden-born teenager in NHL history with multiple multigoal games in his career. He joined Lucas Raymond (three times), Elias Pettersson (three), Leo Carlsson (two), Elias Lindholm (two), Gabriel Landeskog (two) and Mats Sundin (two).”

Look at those names on the list. Raymond is a brewing star, and so is Carlsson. Lindholm and Landeskog have been solid players in the NHL for years now. Pettersson still has enough time to evolve into a perennial superstar, and Sundin is a Hall of Famer.

This doesn’t mean Frondell will enjoy the same success as any of the above names. But it is a strong indicator of where his career may be headed. For a team desperate to surround Connor Bedard with more stars, it is a signal that Frondell is well on his way.

Anton Frondell Already Looks Like A Top-Six Forward

While Frondell can stand to be more consistent with his production — his two goals were his first points of any kind in seven games — some of that falls on the Blackhawks. Chicago remains stuck in rebuilding mode, and that is no different this season.

But with eight points and three goals in 14 games, Frondell has shown more than enough flashes. Go back to 2025-26 when Frondell had nine points and three goals in 12 games, and he is already well over the half-point-per-game mark with 17 points and six goals in 26 career matchups.

As Frondell continues acclimating to the NHL, look for him to take more shots on net — he has just 65 in 26 career games — that will convert into goals scored. The game will ultimately slow down more for Frondell and this relatively young Blackhawks team. When it does, given the list that Frondell finds himself on, he will threaten the point-per-game mark year after year.

Frondell Is One Of The Latest Additions To Chicago’s Brewing Core

Following his performance on Saturday, Frondell is third on the team in points. But he isn’t the only one making noise.

Roman Kantserov has seven points and five goals in 14 games. Like Frondell, Kantserov is in his first full season with the Blackhawks. He is also in his age-22 season, so he may also be part of the Blackhawks for a long, long time.

Wyatt Kaiser and Frank Nazer have shown flashes in recent seasons, while Ryan Greene, Sam Rinzel, Artyom Levshunov, and Alex Vlasic are also becoming fixtures. But of the names listed above, Frondell may emerge as the most prominent if he gets a little more consistent with his point production.

He will be one to watch as the season progresses, and there is a good chance Frondell will be a serious Calder Trophy contender. He may even have a few more multigoal games left in him before he turns 20.