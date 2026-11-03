Blackhawks Star Suffers Injury in Loss to Colorado

Chicago Blackhawks right winger Patrick Kane suffered an injury in Monday’s 5-2 loss at home against the Colorado Avalanche.

Kane’s last shift of the game ended with 5:07 remaining in the second period. There was nothing obvious that happened to indicate a possible injury.

“He will miss the next couple of games for sure,” said Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill.

Patrick Kane’s Second Time Around With the Blackhawks

Kane, 37, signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Blackhawks as a free agent in the summer. It marked a return to the team with which Kane had enjoyed his greatest success.

He won three Stanley Cups, the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year, Hart Trophy as MVP, and Conn Smythe Trophy as Playoff MVP.

Following a brief stint with the New York Rangers, Kane spent the past three seasons with the Detroit Red Wings.

The veteran winger was brought back to Chicago with the hopes that he could provide some leadership for a young Blackhawks squad.

In 15 games this season, Kane has a goal and eight assists, ranking second on the Blackhawks with nine points.

Kane’s Place in the Blackhawks Lineup

In Thursday’s game, Kane lined up on right wing with centre Frank Nazar and left winger Oliver Moore. So far this season, he has also played quite a bit with Connor Bedard and rookie Roman Kantserov.

Blashill said, “It’s a loss, but it’s the NHL. You know you’re going to lose guys, so you’ve got to find a way for others to step in.”

If Patrick Kane is going to miss time, that probably means that Teuvo Teravainen can move up the depth chart. Jordan Greenway did not play Monday, so he could return to the Chicago lineup in Kane’s absence.

The Blackhawks have stumbled to a record of 4-10-1 through 15 games. It’s not about to get any easier as they hit the road for their next three games to face Tampa Bay, Florida, and Carolina.