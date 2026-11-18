Chicago Blackhawks captain Connor Bedard left early in the third period of Tuesday night’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the United Center.

The game celebrating the Blackhawks centennial was overshadowed by the unfortunate situation befalling the 21-year-old.

During a faceoff in his own zone, Bedard put his stick down on the ice, and even before the puck drop, the broadcast showed his shoulder collapse under the weight of his stick.

The Blackhawks star immediately grabbed his shoulder and then slammed his stick on the ice in evident frustration. The play was reminiscent of the same situation he sustained last season, leading him to miss a significant chunk of the season.

The injury situation was certainly crushing, especially after the highlight-reel goal he scored at the end of the second period.

The goal came after a wild sequence that saw the Blackhawks have a goal disallowed after the officials on the ice missed a Maple Leafs goal. The Toronto tally tied the game. Moments later, Connor Bedard rang a rocket off the post and past Leafs goalie Sergei Bobrovsky for a 3-2 lead.

There is no word on the extent of the injury to Connor Bedard, though the star will likely undergo evaluations to determine if he will miss any time moving forward.

Connor Bedard Has Already Dealt With a Serious Shoulder Injury

This isn’t the first time Bedard has suffered a shoulder injury during a game. In fact, the circumstances are eerily similar to what happened against the St. Louis Blues last season.

On Dec. 12, 2025, Bedard was taking a faceoff with just one second remaining in the game when Blues center Brayden Schenn went in for a stick lift. The contact knocked Bedard backward, and the Blackhawks star immediately grabbed his right shoulder as he headed to the locker room.

The injury forced him to miss 12 games. He eventually returned on Jan. 9 against the Washington Capitals, but even then, he wasn’t completely back to normal. Connor Bedard didn’t take another faceoff in a game until Feb. 26 against Nashville.

That’s worth pointing out because it shows just how much the injury affected him. Getting back into the lineup didn’t necessarily mean he was completely healthy or able to play his usual game.

And now, there’s another reason for concern. Bedard also injured his left shoulder during offseason training in July. That injury required surgery, with the Blackhawks initially projecting a recovery period of approximately four months.

He managed to return ahead of schedule, making his season debut on Oct. 13. But having already gone through surgery on one shoulder, the last thing Chicago needed was another injury to the other one.

Blackhawks Could Be Facing Another Crushing Absence by Their Captain

There’s no question that losing Connor Bedard would be a massive blow for Chicago. He’s the centerpiece of the rebuild, the player the organization is counting on to turn things around.

The Blackhawks have struggled to find enough scoring around him as it is. Without Bedard, the team would be asking its younger players to shoulder even more responsibility at a time when they are still trying to establish themselves.

That’s why Tuesday’s incident is so concerning. Bedard had just scored a spectacular goal to give Chicago the lead, and he looked like the player the organization desperately needs him to be. Seeing him leave the game in obvious discomfort was a terrible sight.

The fact that the apparent injury involves the same right shoulder he hurt against St. Louis last season only adds to the concern. It’s possible that he has aggravated an existing problem, although there is no confirmation of that at this point.

And the Blackhawks certainly don’t need to take any chances. Bedard has already undergone surgery on his left shoulder this year and missed a significant stretch last season because of the injury to his right. Chicago needs to know exactly what it’s dealing with before making any decisions about his availability.

Well, this is the sort of situation that can quickly become a major setback for the organization. The Blackhawks are trying to take another step forward, and Connor Bedard is central to just about everything they hope to accomplish.

Hopefully, the initial evaluations bring some good news. But until there’s a clearer picture of the injury, Chicago has every reason to be concerned.