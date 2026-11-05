Will Avalanche Winger’s Hot Start Price Him Out of Colorado?

Every NHL team wants its players to improve and produce at the highest possible level. Sometimes, when that happens, that changes the future outlook for the player and the team. That could be the case for Artturi Lehkonen of the Colorado Avalanche.

NHL Insider Examines Lehkonen’s Great Start

That could be the case in Colorado, where veteran winger Artturi Lehkonen is off to a blazing hot start. Through 16 games this season, Lehkonen has scored 12 goals and added five assists for 17 points.

NHL Insider Chris Johnston said on The Chris Johnston Show, “That’s a scorching start for Artturi Lehkonen.”

Johnston continued, “As a 20-goal guy, typically across a full season, he’s got 12 (goals) in 16 games, obviously aided by that 35 percent shooting percentage. I don’t expect it to continue at that rate, nor should anyone, but he’s playing on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon, so he’s got a really good spot. That’s one of the best places in hockey to find yourself .”

Artturi Lehkonen’s History

Artturi Lehkonen, 31, is a three-time 20-goal scorer who scored a career-high 27 goals in 69 games during the 2024-2025 season. He produced a career-high 51 points in 2023-2024.

Johnston is correct. No one should expect Lehkonen to continue scoring on such a high percentage of his shots on goal. He is also doing a lot of his damage at even strength. Lehkonen’s 2.35 goals per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play ranks second in the entire league. Montreal’s Josh Anderson (2.43 G/60) is the only player scoring at a higher rate.

“What I can tell you, with certainty, is that Artturi Lehkonen would love to remain in Colorado,” Johnston said. “He’s been a great fit since he came over from Montreal. He played a huge role in their Stanley Cup win a couple of years ago. This is a player who brings a certain level of production that I think has been consistent, but he does things that impact the game in a positive manner that don’t show up on the scoresheet. He’s thought of very well around the league.”

With his contract set to expire after this season, Lehkonen is poised for a significant raise as an unrestricted free agent.

“He would like to stay in Colorado, but they haven’t made enough overtures to sign him,” Johnston said.

Artturi Lehkonen has a salary cap hit of $4.5 million this season, but is likely going to deserve a significant raise. Will he price himself out of Colorado?

Johnston compared the situation to what happened with defenseman Darren Raddysh in Tampa Bay last season. Raddysh erupted for a career-high 70 points and then the Lightning traded him to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs signed Raddysh to a long-term contract after his production made his salary expectations prohibitive for the Lightning.

Colorado Avalanche Salary Cap Considerations

The Avalanche are in a difficult situation when it comes to the salary cap.

Defenseman Cale Makar has a contract extension that will kick in next season, and it comes with a cap hit of $20.4 million. Nathan MacKinnon is making $12.604 million, and Martin Necas is pulling $11.5 million.

The Avalanche’s total salary cap commitments for next season are a little over $100 million, and that only covers 17 players.

With a salary cap expected to be $113.5 million next season, it’s not easy to fit in six more players, especially if Lehkonen expects a big raise.

What Does This Mean for Lehkonen’s Future With the Avalanche?

Artturi Lehkonen is an unheralded winger, the type that contributes to winning hockey even if he’s not a star.

Because of that, the Avalanche are not likely to trade him this season. They are Stanley Cup contenders and, if the Avs trade Lehkonen, they will be left seeking a player who can deliver what he has already proven that he can provide.

The offseason could bring moves that potentially free up cap space for Colorado. Or they might have to watch Lehkonen leave.

The decision on Lehkonen’s future is much more complicated because of how well he is playing to start this season. It might be a good problem to have, but it will present a challenge for Avalanche GM Joe Sakic.