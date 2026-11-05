Avalanche Have Assets for a Larkin Trade, But Take Surprising Stance

Dylan Larkin’s trade list includes the Colorado Avalanche, but that doesn’t mean Colorado is interested. According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the Avs haven’t shown any appetite for a deal so far.

“I’m told the Avs have not engaged to this point. They’ve got a million centers, as is,” LeBrun wrote.

The Avalanche Have Shown Virtually No Interest in Larkin

In some ways, it’s not surprising the Avalanche haven’t even checked in with the Detroit Red Wings. They’re set at center. There’s no need to add Larkin, especially at his price tag.

Colorado does have a crowded middle of the lineup. Nathan MacKinnon anchors the top line, and Brock Nelson is considered a lock on the second. Behind them, Nazem Kadri and Nic Roy have reportedly had to play wing just to stay in the lineup, while Fedor Svechkov and Parker Kelly can also slot down the middle. That’s five or six players capable of playing center, with no obvious opening for a high-end addition.

Only Roy will see his contract expire at the end of the season.

The cap is another obstacle. Larkin carries an $8.7 million cap hit, and fitting that into a roster already loaded with committed money wouldn’t be simple, especially with no clear spot for him to play. Adding him would likely force the Avalanche to move out salary, and they’d be paying a premium to do it.

Who Would the Avalanche Even Trade?

There’s also the question of assets. Colorado has spent several seasons going all-in, trading away futures to build around its stars. That leaves less ammunition for a trade the Red Wings are expected to price steeply.

The obvious option is to trade a center for a better center. Detroit has reportedly wanted a younger, ready-now player in return, and they’d like a center in the package. The Avalanche are one of the few teams that can offer it.

Then again, it needs to make sense. Larkin has to be a clear upgrade and for a net profit based on salary commitments. Could the Avs be convinced to trade Nelson for Larkin? Maybe. But Nelson has a no-trade clause. He’d have to agree, and it’s unlikely he’d do so.

Should the Avalanche Be Looking at Larkin?

Given that Larkin is open to the Avalanche and he’s not willing to expand his list beyond the 10 teams already provided, maybe the Avs should feel flattered he wants them. Larkin is a good player.

He’s a proven top-line center, and the Avalanche have shown they’ll make aggressive moves for the right piece. However, one could argue he’s a bad fit in theory. They aren’t hunting for a center. Another center isn’t the roster hole they need to fill, and a trade that doesn’t address a need is hard to justify at that price.

For Larkin, it’s a reminder of how limited his leverage is. His 10-team list was meant to give him control, but several of the teams on it reportedly haven’t engaged; Colorado appears to be in the first group.