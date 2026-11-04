Bednar’s Comments Tease Big Changes Coming for Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche have too much talent to be playing bad hockey. A 7-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday was ugly, but what makes it more concerning is that some of the problems in this game have been around for a while.

Colorado had won three straight games coming into Columbus, including victories over New Jersey and Chicago. Another win would have given the Avalanche some welcome momentum. Instead, they turned in one of their worst performances of the season.

The Blue Jackets scored just 28 seconds in, and things went downhill from there. Columbus added another goal before the first period was over, then scored four times in an eight-and-a-half-minute stretch in the second. By then, the game was pretty much over.

Bednar’s Patience May Be Running Out

The most interesting part of this loss may have come after the final whistle. Head coach Jared Bednar didn’t sugarcoat it when discussing the performance. He acknowledged that the same problems keep showing up and suggested that his approach may have to change.

“There’s been patience early on, but I’m going to have to change my approach now,” Bednar said, according to Avalanche reporter Evan Rawal.

He also pointed out that the season is already well underway. “This game’s showing up too much for me. There has to be a line. We’re 20% through the season, so it’s not a small window,” Bednar said. That’s an important observation. Teams can talk about working through early-season problems, but eventually those problems have to get fixed.

Colorado’s defensive play has been a concern, particularly around its own net. Too many opponents are getting second chances, and the Avalanche haven’t been doing a good enough job clearing players away from goaltenders or controlling rebounds.

Tuesday was another example. Several Columbus goals came from rebounds and loose pucks around the crease. That’s not something a team hoping to contend can afford to keep allowing.

The goaltenders, Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood, certainly didn’t have their best night, but they weren’t getting much help either.

There Were a Couple of Avalanche Bright Spots

It wasn’t all bad news for Colorado, although finding positives after a 7-2 loss takes a little digging. Cale Makar scored his fourth goal of the season to get the Avalanche on the board, while Nazem Kadri continued his recent hot streak with another goal. Kadri has now scored four times in his last four games and has 14 points this season.

His power-play goal was particularly encouraging, giving Colorado something to take away from an otherwise forgettable evening. Nathan MacKinnon also picked up two assists, although the Avalanche needed considerably more from the rest of the lineup.

The Next Few Games Matter for the Avalanche

Colorado is now 9-6-1, and plenty of hockey remains. One ugly loss doesn’t suddenly turn a talented team into a bad one.

But Bednar’s comments suggest the coaching staff isn’t interested in simply hoping things improve on their own.

The Avalanche return home for two games, beginning Thursday against Nashville. What changes Bednar makes, particularly defensively, will be worth watching.

Colorado has the players to be a serious contender. The question now is whether it can start playing like one consistently.