Shutting down the NHL’s hottest scorer is a good way to make a statement. The Colorado Avalanche did exactly that Thursday, blanking the Anaheim Ducks 4-0 and ending Cutter Gauthier’s 10-game goal streak. Whether it becomes a turning point is another question, but it came at a good time.

The Avalanche Needed a Big Win

While receiving bad news that both Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar would miss time, Colorado was already trying to fix its defense. The Avalanche were scoring plenty early on, but giving up too many goals at the other end. A 7-2 loss to Columbus prompted head coach Jared Bednar to split up Cale Makar and Devon Toews, hoping to make the whole blue line stronger.

The Avalanche were 5-2-2 in their last nine games and playing OK, but there wasn’t room for mistakes. The Ducks were going to be a strong test, and Colorado passed with flying colors.

Against Gauthier, who had scored 19 goals during his streak, including four hat tricks, the defensive effort looked much tighter. Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves for his first shutout of the season.

Even when the Ducks swarmed in the third period and hit the post twice, Colorado held firm. Toews also added a goal, and the pairing changes seemed to help.

Avalanche Finding Ways To Do Difficult Things

The Avalanche did what no team could do in the past 10 games: stop Cutter Gauthier. They did so with a dented lineup, too. Mike Reilly, claimed off waivers four days earlier, made his debut, and Adam Beckman played his first NHL game since April 2024, filling in for the injured Gavin Brindley. Brock Nelson led the offense with two goals and an assist.

One shutout doesn’t fix a season, and keeping the hottest goal scorer off the board doesn’t mean the Avs are headed for the Stanley Cup, but it’s a confidence booster. Beating the league’s hottest scorer is the kind of result a team can build on. If Colorado treats this game as a template, with strong goaltending, tight structure, and timely scoring, it could mark the start of better hockey.

Now What For Gauthier?

Gauthier is tied for the league lead in goals with 21. He had four hat tricks in the month of November, and the month isn’t even over yet. “I’m just shooting the puck and keeping it simple. They just keep going in,” he told the NHL Network.

It didn’t go in against the Avalanche, and that’s something the team can and should use as motivation to keep improving.