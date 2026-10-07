Stars Didn’t Stifle Jason Robertson Trade Future

“Robertson could become a fixture in the rumor mill again if (Dallas) discussions fail to yield a new contract before the March 1 trade deadline, especially if the Stars should struggle to maintain their place as a Stanley Cup contender,” Richardson writes.

Robertson would be a huge acquisition for any contending team, especially if he came aboard in the middle of the season to provide an incredible jolt.

His $12 million contract won’t be the easiest to move, but the fact that it comes with no future obligations helps the cap sheet a bit for a new team.

An acquiring team would probably want to extend Robertson, too, if possible — but that’s a future problem. First, they’d need to get the Stars to accept a trade.

And while the Stars wouldn’t do that if they’re in the hunt when the calendar turns to 2027, if they happen to be on the outside looking in, it would make a lot of sense to deal Robertson.

Stars Making Effort

Dallas does appear to be making an effort to keep Robertson around.

“During training camp, Stars general manager Jim Nill told The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun that he met with Robertson and his family this summer to mend their relationship,” Richardson writes. “He stated that his priority is to open extension talks on Jan. 1, when they’re eligible.”

Given that talks didn’t seem to go particularly well over the summer, though, there’s at least some reason for pessimism about new conversations.

Robertson has most of the control here, because a worst-case scenario for him is simply hitting free agency at the end of the season.

For the Stars to keep him, they’ll likely have to blow him away.