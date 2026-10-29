Larkin Takes Stand Against Red Wings, Trade Frontrunner Revealed?

Dylan Larkin won’t play again for the Detroit Red Wings until a trade is finalized. At least, that’s the word on Thursday morning, as the organization announced he wouldn’t play Thursday night against the Chicago Blackhawks, and speculation grows regarding a possible trade.

Helene St. James reports the Red Wings are working to clarify the Larkin situation. His agent was in Detroit Wednesday and it now sounds like Larkin won’t be in uniform until he gets what he wants.

Larkin asked for a trade after last season and now has 10 teams on his list.

The Red Wings Will No Longer Play Larkin

As per Elliotte Friedman: “This is the current situation: Larkin will not play until a trade occurs. The Red Wings are expected to release a statement.”

This doesn’t sound like a Red Wings-led decision. While some teams might prefer to hold out a player to avoid injury — and that certainly is a benefit here — this move appears to be coming from Larkin’s camp.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli adds, “My understanding is while #LGRW have remained engaged in trade talks, the plan is for Dylan Larkin to sit out for asset protection purposes until a trade is completed. Sounds like Larkin camp has applied pressure. Awaiting interim GM Shawn Horcoff to address the situation.”

Larkin Has Grown Impatient with the Red Wings

Pierre LeBrun of TSN explained that Larkin feels he was patient. However, that patience has run out.

LeBrun notes:

“There were talks in the last 24 hours between Larkin‘s camp and the Red Wings, both last night and again this morning, and what was communicated from the agents to Detroit was that Larkin feels he’s given the team ample time since his trade request in May to get a deal done. Larkin has had enough, so the decision was made that he won’t play tonight or in the foreseeable future, hoping a trade materializes. Fluid situation still. Red Wings circling back to teams with interest, etc., as talks escalate.”

Where Is Larkin Likely to Go?

Larkin has kept playing for Detroit despite his trade request, putting up two goals and six points in 10 games while averaging 21:41 of ice time. That chapter now appears to be over. He’s ready to sit until he’s moved to one of his preferred landing spots.

His list of acceptable destinations has grown to 10 teams: Carolina, Colorado, Dallas, Florida, Minnesota, New Jersey, Tampa Bay, Utah, Vegas and Washington. Minnesota has a clear need at center and could offer Danila Yurov. New Jersey could use Timo Meier’s similar salary as a matching piece. Vegas could send out Tomas Hertl and Brett Howden. Utah is the dark horse, with cap room and prospects to spare.

Montreal and St. Louis are possible wildcards if Larkin adds teams. Detroit reportedly wants a top-six forward and significant futures in return.

Jordan Schmaltz says he’s hearing that Dylan Larkin will be heading to New Jersey. That’s not guaranteed, but the move might make sense since the Devils added him to their list late and Connor Hellebuyck just joined the team via trade.