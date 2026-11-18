The Detroit Red Wings made an early confirmation of who their starting goaltender would be in Wednesday’s matchup vs. the Boston Bruins.

Just after noon on Tuesday, Helene St. James confirmed Daniil Tarasov as Detroit’s starting goaltender for Wednesday night’s Original Six matchup.

If that isn’t a clear message from head coach Todd McLellan regarding his goaltending situation, then nothing is. John Gibson has played in more games this season and has shown in the past that he can get his act together. But there is no reason to start him when there is a hot hand on the roster.

Not when Tarasov enters Wednesday night with a .931 save percentage, a 1.84 GAA, and two shutouts. Compare that to Gibson’s .862 save percentage and 3.58 GAA, and there is no question why McLellan rolled with Tarasov.

Plus, Boston has been playing its worst hockey lately. If one team appears weak and the other is looking to build on Tarasov’s performance from Saturday‘s victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, it puts Detroit in the best chance to win.

That said, Detroit’s skaters must take advantage. They haven’t played great hockey when the stakes rise. Coming off a win, facing a slumping Bruins team, and remaining well outside an early-season wild-card slot, the stakes have risen. It’s time for this team to step up and make a statement win with Tarasov backstopping them.

Detroit Red Wings Projected Lines and Pairings vs. Boston, Nov. 18

On Tuesday morning, Ansar Khan shared how Detroit lined up on the eve of Wednesday night’s showdown.

Marco Kasper centered Alex DeBrincat and Emmitt Finnie on the first line. Detroit has utilized Kasper in different ways since his return to the lineup.

Andrew Copp is slated to center Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Lucas Raymond. Brandsegg-Nygard iced Saturday night’s game with the empty-net goal. Raymond put Detroit on top in that contest with a second-period goal.

Carter Mazur looks like he will line up alongside seasoned veterans J.T. Compher and Viktor Arvidsson. Arvidsson is another one whom Detroit has utilized in several places so far this season.

Sheldon Dries looks like he will center Michael Rasmussen and Keegan Kolesar. Dries has stepped up when needed and has played the tough minutes without hesitation.

Anton Johansson appears slated to line up alongside Moritz Seider on the first pairing. Seider is heating up, with 13 points and a goal in 21 games. He also has 57 blocked shots this season.

Ben Chiarot and Justin Faulk are slated as the veteran middle pairing, while Andreas Englund is on the projected third pairing. As of Wednesday morning, Albert Johansson was listed to start next to him on Daily Faceoff. Khan also shared that Johansson returned to practice.

Detroit Has Momentum, Is In Position To Take Advantage

The Red Wings played one of their best games defensively in Saturday’s win over the Lightning. They have enough momentum to emulate that performance, especially given the rough circumstances surrounding the Bruins.

Should Detroit take advantage and get their act together offensively, the rest of November could make this team more fun and less frustrating to watch. Wednesday night’s matchup is all about taking the opportunity given to them.

The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EST.