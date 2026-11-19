The Detroit Red Wings still can’t figure out their offensive game, and it is leading to dire early-season consequences.

Red Wings forward Andrew Copp summed it up perfectly. Via Dave Hogg of NHL.com, Copp said:

“There were too many shots where we weren’t in front of the net. We were getting spread out and playing five games of 1-on-1 instead of setting up some 2-on-1s to create some chaos.”

It may not be individual scoring slumps as much as it is failing to work as a cohesive unit. Copp’s admission implies that Detroit’s scoring units were operating like islands as opposed to a single landmass in Wednesday’s blowout loss to the Boston Bruins.

With that came yet another bout of lethargic play from Detroit. Boston, who’d been blown out in three straight matchups, outshot Detroit 31-to-21. They also outshot the Wings 26-15 in the first two periods.

Even when Boston struggled to generate an ample number of chances in the third frame and logged five shots on net, they still scored twice. One was an empty-netter, but it highlights Detroit’s problems.

The Red Wings could have capitalized in the third period. Instead, they generated six shots in the game’s final 20 minutes. It was the second time in Wednesday’s game that Boston limited them to six shots on net in a single period.

Andrew Copp Sounds The Alarm On Red Wings’ Scoring Woes

Since defeating the Florida Panthers 5-3 to kick off November, Detroit has been arguably the worst team in the league offensively. They are 1-6-0 since then, with 12 goals scored and 22 allowed. Their average number of goals scored in their past seven games is a meager 1.71.

Opponents held Detroit to two or fewer goals in six of those seven matchups. Detroit scored four times in their 5-4 loss to the Panthers when the two teams met again on Nov. 12.

Even when Detroit shut out the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 14, they scored just once before Michael Brandsegg-Nygard converted an empty-netter. Until Detroit figures out how to collectively escape their latest slump, there is no reason to believe they will perform any differently when they take the ice again.

Copp diagnosed the issue. It’s up to the rest of the team to fix it.

Detroit’s Scoring Woes Have Been Evident All Season

Their inability to score consistently was nothing new when the calendar shifted over into November. After 22 games, Detroit is 28th in the NHL with 56 goals scored, good for just 2.54 goals per game. Across 84 contests, that’s 214 goals.

This is a team that boasts capable players, like Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond, and Viktor Arvidsson. Moritz Seider is an incredible playmaker, while Emmitt Finnie and Brandsegg-Nygard are up-and-coming forwards in their respective age-21 seasons.

Detroit isn’t a deep team, but they have enough talent to keep themselves out of the NHL’s bottom five in scoring. Unfortunately, they haven’t played well enough to do that. So, perhaps Copp’s words will motivate them to start changing the narrative.

Detroit’s next chance will come on Saturday, Nov. 21, when they square off against the New York Islanders.