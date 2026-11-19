Things have QUICKLY gone south for the Detroit Red Wings since the organization decided to suspend star center Dylan Larkin.

While the front office continues to push toward a trade (we still aren’t sure if that is even the case), several rumors/speculative ideas have surfaced about where Larkin might land next.

One team that seems to be a good fit is the Carolina Hurricanes. The Canes have strong prospect depth, and players the Red Wings could evaluate now, with the option to keep them around for the future.

Let’s take a quick look at what a Red Wings-Hurricanes trade could look like for Dylan Larkin.

More NHL on Heavy: Red Wings’ Ugly Statistical Split Exposes Cost of Dylan Larkin Drama

Does This Red Wings-Hurricanes Trade Pitch for Dylan Larkin Check Out?

Here is an outline of a trade package the Hurricanes could offer the Detroit Red Wings for Dylan Larkin:

Hurricanes receive: Dylan Larkin

Red Wings receive: D Alexander Nikishin, F Jordan Martinook, prospect Felix Unger-Sorum

Unger-Sorum is the Hurricanes’ No. 2 prospect, but the undoubted centerpiece of this deal is Alexander Nikishin, who has been rumored to the Red Wings before. While Nikishin is on a one-year deal, he may want a trade from the Hurricanes regardless of the circumstances, this is a great opportunity for Detroit to acquire a young, high-upside Defenseman for the future, and if he plays well, the Red Wings’ front office could ink him an extension that he’s long been looking for.

As for Jordan Martinook, he’s on an expiring deal (3-year, $, and if the Hurricanes are to take on Larkin’s cap hit, they’d also like to get rid of some cap of their own. Martinook has 10 points in 21 games played for the Canes, and has steadily been a 2nd or 3rd-line forward this entire season.

More NHL on Heavy: Carolina Hurricanes Trade Idea Nets Blues’ $36 Million Goalie for 3 Players

Who Says ‘No’ to This Proposed Trade?

It’s hard to imagine the Red Wings saying ‘no’ to any trade involving Dylan Larkin given the distaste between both parties, but Detroit HAS to be declining several offers coming their way for the two-time All-Star Larkin.

However, that being said, if anyone were to decline this deal, it would be the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes are vying for league supremacy in the NHL standings right now, and adding Dylan Larkin might be a distraction.

While the Hurricanes continue to be rumored to trade for Larkin, that’s just the state of the organization right now, and it’s also a product of Carolina having the most capital to offer Detroit.