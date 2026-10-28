Babcock Delivers Harsh Truth to $49 Million Defenseman

Edmonton Oilers head coach Mike Babcock did not mince words when asked about defenseman Jake Walman before Wednesday night’s Battle of Alberta against the Calgary Flames.

With Mattias Ekholm due to return from injury, the Oilers need to make room on defense and they will do so by making Walman a healthy scratch.

Babcock’s Blunt Assessment

Asked about what would make Walman an every game player for him, Babcock responded, “The same thing for every single player: you earn your opportunity. You earn it through competitiveness and detail.”

The Oilers head coach continued, “If you’re a d-man, there can’t be chances against and the puck can’t go in the net. That’s just a very, very simple thing.”

“That’s the challenge for (Walman),” Babcock said. “It’s never easy. Everyone thinks that they should play more minutes and everyone thinks they should play every night. Everyone thinks that they can do more. The reality is, though, our job is just to watch and we play the guys that give us the best chance to win.”

Tough Start to the Season For Walman

Jake Walman signed a seven-year, $49 million contract extension with the Oilers in October of 2025. He played 18:45 per game in 53 games last season, contributing eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points. The Oilers were outscored 52-36 with Walman on the ice during 5-on-5 play last season.

This season, Walman has seen his ice time drop to an average of 14:45 of ice time per game. He has a Corsi percentage of 50.2% with an expected goals percentage of 45.6% and the Oilers have been outscored 10-3 with Walman on the ice in 5-on-5 situations.

Walman’s defensive play has been subpar, so it’s no surprise that a defensive-minded coach like Babcock would seek out better alternatives.

“He’s a great coach,” Walman said of Babcock. “He prides himself on D first and doing all the right things. I think that’s one area I can be better. I know what my game looks like when I’m chipping in at all ends of the ice. Defense first, that’s my position, and I’ll do the best I can to work at it and get back to it.”

“I’ve been through some tough times in my career,” Walman continued. “It will make me stronger.”

Battle of Alberta Renewed

The Oilers sit in second place in the Pacific Division with a record of 8-2-2. They have just one regulation win in the past six games (3-2-1).

Wednesday night brings the latest edition of the Battle of Alberta, with the Oilers hosting the Calgary Flames.