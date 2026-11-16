Hollywood Legend Shouts Out Oilers Goalie for Bizarre Pregame Ritual

There’s arguably no team that needed reliable goaltending more than the Edmonton Oilers.

With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl still at the apex of their powers, all Edmonton really needs to finally win the Stanley Cup is a solid dude between the pipes.

So, no matter how bizarre his pregame rituals may be, the Oilers will take it.

Former World Junior standout Devon Levi is off to a solid start with the Oilers. Through 10 games this season, Levi has a 9-1 record with a .906 save percentage.

But recently, his goaltending prowess isn’t what caught the attention of the hockey world.

Levi’s Pregame Ritual with Oilers Catches Attention of Hollywood Star

During Monday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas shared that Sportsnet producers caught a weird pregame routine for Levi.

They noticed that, before a game, the Oilers netminder puts his bare hand on the ice and holds contact in a ritualistic manner.

So, they decided to ask him about it.

“Just a little ritual to connect with the ice,” Levi said. “Just something I started doing at the beginning of the year, and I enjoy it.

“It kind of locks me in. I like the feeling of the cold.”

The dude was made to be a hockey player.

So, aside from a little frostbite, why exactly does he touch the ice?

“If I’m being honest, there’s a scene in Gladiator where he picks up the sand and plays with it,” Levi explained. “I’ve always liked that. I’ve always connected with it. I don’t know if that’s why I did it, but that was a cool scene that I definitely thought of.”

Well, apparently, the start of Gladiator connected with Levi’s connection.

“Strength and Honour, Young Man,” Crowe tweeted out in response to the video.

You can put that one on the bingo card of things we didn’t expect this season.

Levi Latest NHL Goalie to Show Off Personality

From old-school guys like Gilles Gratton (who refused to play before because the planet alignment was off) to the Ilya Bryzgalovs of the world, goalies have a reputation for being weird.

But hey, if normal is boring, let’s get weird, alright?

Calgary Flames netminder Devin Cooley has been a soundbite machine this season, and has gone viral with multiple postgame interviews.

“The problem with me is I have a lot of fun playing, but when I start having too much fun, it makes me go from an unconscious goalie to a conscious goalie, and my conscious brain is really bad at playing goalie,” Cooley said back on Oct. 18.

“I have to let my unconscious brain do the work, because it reacts a lot quicker.”

Cooley, who also went viral for walking a pet rabbit around in a stroller, got shoutouts from other netminders, like Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Sergei Murashov.

After Murashov gave Cooley his flowers, the Flames goalie delivered another banger quote.

“I’m glad I can do something instead of just play a sport … because that doesn’t really make a huge impact on humanity.”

Hey, maybe there’s just something about being an NHL goalie named Devon in Alberta.