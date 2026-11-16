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Oilers Lose Veteran Forward With Undisclosed Ailment

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Anaheim Ducks v Edmonton Oilers - Game Five
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EDMONTON, CANADA - APRIL 28: Leon Draisaitl #29, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins #93, Zach Hyman #18 and Evan Bouchard #2 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrate a second-period goal against the Anaheim Ducks during Game Five of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on April 28, 2026, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers, fresh off a 1-0 shutout win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, will continue their road swing in the City of Brotherly Love with a matchup against the struggling Philadelphia Flyers.

It will give former Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll, whom new GM John Chayka traded to the Flyers during the summer, a crack at his old teammates, with whom he spent the first few seasons of his NHL career.

However, the Oilers have announced that they will be without the services of veteran forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for the matchup.

The Edmonton Oilers Have Lost Veteran Ryan Nugent-Hopkins For Their Sunday Night Matchup

Edmonton Oilers v Calgary Flames
GettyCALGARY, CANADA – DECEMBER 27: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins #93 of the Edmonton Oilers prepares for a face-off against the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on December 27, 2025 in Calgary, Canada. (Photo by Leah Hennel/Getty Images)

Before facing the Flyers on Sunday night, the Oilers announced that forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will be unavailable.

Per Oilers Insider Paige Martin:

“Mike Babcock says Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will not play tonight against Flyers,” Martin wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Dach will centre the second line. Jarry starts. Hallander comes in and will be on the third line with Dickinson & Frederic.”

So far, an official reason for his absence has not been disclosed by the club.

Nugent-Hopkins has appeared in 12 games this season for the Pacific Division-leading Oilers, and has four goals with seven assists.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Is The All-Time Oilers Leader In Games Played

Earlier this month, Nugent-Hopkins broke the franchise record set by Kevin Lowe, skating in his 1,037th career contest, the most in team history.

“I’m very lucky and fortunate to have been able to hit this milestone with this team,” Nugent-Hopkins said of the milestone via NHL.com. “It really is a testament to a lot of these guys in this room, and not just the players but the staff, the trainers that have been here for my entire career.”

“I feel the love,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “Having a video that they shared with me was definitely special. To have experienced a lot of these games with a few of the guys in here, it’s pretty special. I’m very lucky and fortunate to have been able to hit this milestone with this team.”

Michael Whitaker Michael Whitaker is a sports journalist based in metro Detroit with nearly a full decade of experience with publications like Clutch Points and The Hockey News. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Eastern Michigan University. More about Michael Whitaker

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Oilers Lose Veteran Forward With Undisclosed Ailment

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