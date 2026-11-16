Oilers’ McDavid Ties One of Gretzky’s Many Records

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid has been chasing down Wayne Gretzky throughout his entire career, but now he’s tied one of his records once again.

Heading into Sunday’s game, Gretzky was the sole player in NHL history to record 40 assists in just 22 games. Even then, he was only able to do so once in his career. He did it in 23 games on two occasions, but he was never able to do it in 22 games again following the 1984-85 season. Then, as the Edmonton Oilers faced the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night, McDavid became the second to do so, as first reported by Sportsnet.

When Leon Draisaitl scored his 19th goal of the season just 8:08 into the first period, McDavid picked up the primary assist on the play, his 40th of the season in the Oilers’ 22nd game. He then picked up his 41st assist of the season later in the period with another primary helper, this time scored by Zach Hyman.

Chasing Greatness

It’s hard to argue against Connor McDavid being a future Hockey Hall of Famer, even if he were to retire tomorrow, he’d earn an induction very quickly. With that being said, he’s entering a level of production that hasn’t been seen yet in the 21st century. He’s currently pacing to become just the second player in league history to surpass 200 points in a single season. The only player to do so is the aforementioned Gretzky, who did so four times. Mario Lemieux nearly did it during the 1988-89 season, but fell short by just a single point.

Even if McDavid only makes it to 160 points, which would require an average of just under two points-per-game, he’d become the first player besides Lemieux and Gretzky to do so. McDavid is already just one of just six players in NHL history to record more than 150 points, earning a career-high of 153 points during the 2022-23 season.

This season, McDavid has now registered 52 points in his first 22 games which leads the NHL by quite a large margin. His teammate, Leon Draisaitl, currently sits second in the league with 40 points through his first 22 games. The NHL hasn’t seen a talent like Connor McDavid in a long time, and who knows when another will come around.

A Good Omen

When Wayne Gretzky recorded 40 assists in 22 games during the 1984-85 season, the Oilers went on to win the Stanley Cup. The Oilers have been close to doing so during McDavid’s time in the organization, making their way to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals appearances in 2024 and 2025, but were never able to win the seven-game series as they fell to the Florida Panthers on both occasions.

Now, the Oilers are undoubtedly hoping that history can repeat itself. If McDavid is able to produce at this high of a level, it’s hard to imagine any team being able to contain him for the entirety of a seven-game series. McDavid put a lot of effort into convincing the Oilers to bring in head coach Mike Babcock, and now he’s showing exactly why he wanted a coach who could motivate and push him even further.