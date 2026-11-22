The Edmonton Oilers got a glimpse of the ups and downs that come with Devon Levi in the crease.

After a nightmarish debut this season, the 24-year-old had strung a number of good games together, even with a brief stint on the shelf.

Levi’s success led to discussion about how his on-ice rituals prompted the Buffalo Sabres to move on from the once-promising goalie prospect.

Rituals or not, the Carolina Hurricanes know which buttons to push. During the so-called Stanley Cup preview matchup on Saturday, the Canes laid the wood to Levi with a five-goal second period en route to a 7-4 win. In particular, Sean Walker’s goal from center ice gave fans plenty to talk about, among the other not-so-flattering tallies.

Sure, all goalies have a bad game every now and then. Connor Hellebuyck saw his string of fantastic outings snapped on Saturday as well. The St. Louis Blues chased Hellebuyck after scoring four goals on six shots in the 9-6 win over the Devils.

However, Hellebuyck gets a pass. He has three Vezina Trophies and an Olympic gold medal. The Oilers, for their part, have a crucial reason for concern after Levi’s rough outing.

Oilers Need to See Devon Levi Bounce Back

Everyone has bad days. There’s no question about it. Even the best of the best muck it up at some point. But one of the marks of greatness is being able to come back from setbacks such as the one Levi and the Oilers suffered on Saturday.

If Levi can come back in his next start and shake off the bad outing, this game will go down as a blip on the radar.

But if he can’t, discussion about the issues that plagued him in Buffalo will emerge. Namely, Levi’s inconsistency could gain momentum as a major talking point.

There is no question that the Oilers need Levi to bounce back. While Tristan Jarry has also played better than expected, Edmonton can’t win games against good teams by outscoring them.

The Hurricanes proved that.

And yes, the Oilers have played much better defensively compared to last season.

Winning a Stanley Cup, nonetheless, requires a complete effort, not just opening up and a lead and relying on a goalie to hold the lead.

Hurricanes Have Levi’s Number Thi

The Carolina Hurricanes have Devon Levi’s number. The Oilers netminder started both games against the defending Stanley Cup champs. On October 22, Edmonton pulled out a 6-5 shootout win. In the contest, Levi surrendered five goals on 27 shots.

Then, on Saturday, it was seven goals on 36 shots. Those numbers show 12 goals on 63 shots for an .809 SV%. That’s an average of six goals per game against the NHL’s best team.

Do Oilers fans have reason to panic? Hardly. But there has to be some discussion regarding Levi’s ability to thrive against the league’s best teams.

If the organization is serious about winning a Stanley Cup, they’ll need to be sure that Devon Levi is the kind of guy who can help them win crucial games, especially when the action gets much tighter in the playoffs.