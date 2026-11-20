The Edmonton Oilers did not go into this season expecting to have an expensive problem on their hands.

Yet, midway through November, and the team finds itself with a $7 million issue.

The situation in question refers to defenseman Jake Walman.

Jake Walman has been a healthy scratch since November 5, despite being in the first year of a seven-year contract carrying a $7 million annual cap hit.

It’s worth noting that insider Pierre LeBrun cited a source within the organization that the Oilers still believe in Walman. However, regaining head coach Mike Babcock’s trust has become a challenge.

Another insider, Elliotte Friedman, also discussed the same situation on Thursday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast. Friedman made it clear that Walman isn’t among the guys Babcock trusts right now. That’s why the veteran blueliner is on the outside looking in at the moment.

The problem isn’t Walman necessarily falling out of favor. It’s that the team essentially has dead cap space sitting there. And unless Walman actually gets back into the lineup at some point, the Oilers may have to find other alternatives.

Oilers Might Use Walman as a Trade Chip

The prevailing chatter is that the Oilers still believe Walman can be a valuable contributor to the team. But with the way things are going, that doesn’t look likely.

Now, there are various explanations for the entire situation. The first reason has revolved around Walman just not being a stylistic fit for Babcock. The veteran coach prefers guys who play a steady, if unspectacular game. That’s something that Walman can do, but the situation might boil down to disagreements on the role that Babcock expects from Walman.

That situation opens the door to a trade. If the Oilers are willing to part ways with the defenseman in the first year of his extension, there could be a market for him. There are teams out there looking for blueline help. However, this cap hit could make some teams think twice about pulling the trigger.

Edmonton Could Translate Walman into Forward Help

Another of the ongoing Oilers rumors has been the desire to find more forward help. Specifically, the team would like to add another scoring winger to either play with Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl. So, it would make sense for Edmonton to use Walman as a trade chip as part of a larger deal.

The issue, nevertheless, would be which teams might be willing to take on Walman’s contract at this point. The Oilers would have to practically sell low on Walman, unless there was somehow another team willing to rid themselves of a similar contract for a forward.

All told, the Oilers find themselves in a bit of a pickle. The hope would be that Walman somehow ingratiates himself with Babcock. Knowing how the Edmonton bench boss is set in his ways, there’s little hope for Walman to get back.

And if he can’t find his way back into the lineup, Stan Bowman may have to think creatively to get himself out of this situation.