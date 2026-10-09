Oilers Adding $38.5 Million Forward to Roster Before Kings Game

The Edmonton Oilers are about to receive a significant boost to their lineup. Edmonton entered the current campaign with several injury issues. In fact, Frederick Andersen, Matt Savoie, Mattias Janmark, and Alec Regula all missed the team’s preseason due to various setbacks. Veteran forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman then both picked up injuries as well.

Nugent-Hopkins remains on injured reserve, but Edmonton has gotten good news on Hyman. According to Oilers expert Bob Stauffer, the star forward is expected to return to practice on October 9. The club is next set to face the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, October 10, but the radio host is unsure if Hyman will be included for the road game.

If not, Stauffer believes the star winger should be in line to return to action against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, October 13. Getting Hyman back in the lineup will surely boost the Edmonton Oilers. After all, the veteran had the fifth-most points on the team during the 2025-26 season (52). The forward’s stats from a year ago look even better considering he was limited to just 58 games (0.90 points per game).

The Oilers previously rewarded Hyman with a seven-year, $38.5 million ($5.5 million AAV) contract in 2021. As a result, he will not become an unrestricted free agent until the summer of 2028. Since joining Edmonton from the Toronto Maple Leafs, the forward has racked up an impressive 310 points in 367 total regular-season games. The veteran is clearly an important piece of the puzzle for the Oilers.

Edmonton Oilers Cannot Wait to Get a Healthy Zach Hyman Back Into the Lineup

The Edmonton Oilers offense has played well without some key players on the roster to start the season. In fact, the team has averaged an incredible 5.50 goals per game over the first four games of the campaign. Only the Colorado Avalanche have a higher number at the moment. Despite this, most of Edmonton’s goals in 2026-27 have come from the usual suspects.

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard, and Vasily Podkolzin have combined for 16 goals. This particular figure is 73% of the Oilers’ goals so far this season. As a result, the Edmonton Oilers could use some secondary scoring from other players. Fellow forwards Alex Formenton, Isaac Howard, Mathieu Joseph, and Max Jones have all failed to record a goal despite each featuring in all four games.

Edmonton Will Have Difficult Roster Decisions to Make

Along with Hyman’s pending return, the Edmonton Oilers also recently acquired veteran forward Filip Hallander from the Pittsburgh Penguins. The new acquisition likely pushes Jones out of the team’s starting lineup. Hallander already has three points in two games in Pittsburgh this season.

It remains to be seen which Oilers player is removed for Hyman. Formenton could very well be the odd man out. Many hockey fans in Edmonton have already voiced their displeasure over the team signing the forward in September. Nevertheless, Howard could be a potential option as well. The former first-round draft pick only has an average ice time of 10:08 so far this season.