3 Edmonton Oilers Defensemen Quickly Emerging as Prime Trade Candidates

The Edmonton Oilers have had an eventful start to the 2026-27 season.

The Oilers currently have a 2-0-1 record but have already allowed 14 goals against. This included them giving up 13 goals combined in their first two games of the season against the Vancouver Canucks.

Now, as the Oilers’ wacky start to the season continues, three of their defensemen are already creating chatter in the rumor mill as trade candidates.

Edmonton Oilers’ Ty Emberson, Spencer Stastney & Shakir Mukhamadullin Named Trade Candidates

In a recent article in The Fourth Period, Oilers defensemen Ty Emberson, Spencer Stastney, and Shakir Mukhamadullin were all named potential trade candidates to watch.

“It is also unknown which defenceman they are dangling, but the likes of Ty Emberson, Spencer Stastney and Shakir Mukhamadullin all make under $2 million in cap space and could be candidates to move.”

This was in response to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reporting on Saturday that the Oilers are open to trading one of their depth defensemen for forward help.

“Edmonton has a lot of D and some forward injuries,” Friedman said. “They have explored a lateral trade – maybe a defenceman for a forward.”

With the Oilers being open to moving out a blueliner, it is understandable that The Fourth Period has highlighted these three as potential options. They are depth defensemen who Edmonton could move on from without much risk. This is especially so if one of them helped Edmonton bring in a new forward.

Looking at Emberson, Stastney & Mukhamadullin

Emberson is currently in his third season with the Oilers. In one game this season for Edmonton, he has recorded one hit. This is after he had two goals, 12 points, 106 blocks, and 107 hits in 72 games for the Oilers during this past season.

Stastney is currently in his second season with the Oilers organization. He has yet to make his season debut for Edmonton in 2026-27. In 66 games last season split between the Nashville Predators and Oilers, he posted two goals, 10 points, and 63 blocks.

As for Mukhamadullin, he is in his first season with the Oilers. He was acquired by Edmonton during the offseason as part of the deal that sent Darnell Nurse to the San Jose Sharks. In two games this season for the Oilers, he has zero points, two blocks, and a minus-6 rating.

It will now be interesting to see if the Oilers end up moving on from one of these three defensemen this season. With the Oilers having a crowded blueline and needing more forward help, it would not be particularly surprising if one of them did.