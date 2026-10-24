Oilers Goaltending Takes Another Worrying Turn

Before the 2026-27 NHL season began, Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman made a move to upgrade the club’s goaltending department, which has been a position of weakness for the franchise over the last handful of seasons.

Bowman signed Stanley Cup winner Frederik Andersen to a one-year contract, while also acquiring Devon Levi, who never really got a full shot in the NHL with the Sabres, from Buffalo.

However, Andersen suffered an injury prior to the start of the season that is going to keep him out until the winter, and now, the Oilers are dealing with an ailment to Levi in a worrying turn.

The Edmonton Oilers Announce That Goaltender Devon Levi Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve

On Friday, the Oilers announced that goaltender Devon Levi had been placed on injured reserve after he suffered an undisclosed ailment during Edmonton’s thrilling 6-5 shootout win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

In a corresponding move, they’ve called up goaltender Matt Tomkins from the American Hockey League affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.

“The Oilers have placed goaltender Devon Levi on injured reserve (IR),” the Oilers announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Goaltender Matt Tomkins has been recalled from the Condors under emergency conditions.”

So far this year in his first season with the Oilers, Levi has gone 6-1 with a 3.11 goals-against average and an .887 save percentage.

Oilers Fans Are Starting To Worry

Naturally, the reactions from Oilers fans when they heard the news of Levi’s injury, coupled with Andersen’s absence, weren’t positive.

“Damn we ran our new goalie into the ground already,” one fan said.

“Oh for frig sakes. We finally get a dam goalie and he is now hurt. WTF,” another fan exclaimed.

This fan wrote, “Well that run was fun while it lasted. Now they have to score 8 goals a game to win.”

Keeping a more optimistic tone, this fan said, “I would rather they play it safe and give him the time off now then try to push through it or come back too early. He is very important for us moving forward. He probably only needs a few days but give him the week. It’s only three games and Jarry was going to play at least 1.”