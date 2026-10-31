Oilers’ Isaac Howard Injured After Horrific Knee-On-Knee Hit

The Edmonton Oilers haven’t been fully healthy this season, as forward Zach Hyman and defenseman Mattias Ekholm, along with goaltenders Frederick Anderson and Devon Levi, have all been dealing with injuries.

And now, the Oilers have lost another forward, but this time as a result of a dirty play that may result in supplemental discipline from the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Isaac Howard was hurt shortly into Saturday’s contest against the New York Islanders, and a suspension could be coming as a result for Emil Heineman.

Edmonton Oilers Forward Isaac Howard Injured After Brutal Knee-On-Knee Hit

Early in the first period of Saturday’s contest against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, Howard was struck in brutal fashion with a knee-on-knee hit by New York’s Emil Heineman.

Howard needed help getting off the ice, while Heineman was hit with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.

So far this season, Howard has appeared in 12 games, and scored once while adding two assists. He’s skated in 41 career NHL games, and has a total of three goals with five assists for eight points, along with a minus-six rating and 14 penalty minutes.

Meanwhile, Heineman is playing in his second year with the Islanders and has scored two goals with four assists in 13 games so far this season. So far in his NHL career, he’s yet to be fined or suspended.

Isaac Howard Is Playing In His Second Year With The Oilers

Howard began his college career at Minnesota Duluth before transferring to Michigan State in 2023. He broke out as a junior in 2024-25, scoring 26 goals and 52 points in 37 games while leading the Big Ten in conference scoring.

Howard earned Big Ten Player of the Year, the conference scoring title and the Hobey Baker Award, while also helping Michigan State win another Big Ten tournament championship. The Oilers acquired his NHL rights in 2025, and Howard signed a three-year entry-level contract before scoring his first NHL goal that October.