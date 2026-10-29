Oilers Target 6-Foot-9 Trade Candidate

The Edmonton Oilers have a chance to get taller.
The newest Oilers trade rumor says that they’re interested in trading for someone who is 6-foot-9.
Of course, this isn’t just a random desire out of a vacuum. They’ve identified one of the tallest players in NHL history as a target that they’re seeking.
Oilers’ Matt Rempe Rumor
The Oilers are after Matt Rempe, the 6-foot-9 forward from the New York Rangers.
Frank Seravalli reported the interest on Thursday in a new article for Sportsnet.
“Mike Babcock has made no bones about his desire for the Edmonton Oilers to become tougher to play against,” Seravalli writes. “He isn’t seeking just a mindset approach, either. Babcock has campaigned internally for more size and brawn in his forward group, which GM Stan Bowman is now examining on the trade market. One name that Babcock is believed to admire is New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe.”
Rempe would certainly bring conceptual toughness. The question would be whether the Oilers can figure out how to use him more readily than the Rangers have.
“The 6-foot-9 Rempire State Building is four seasons into his NHL career and has cracked the lineup for a total of 87 career games, including just two this season. Rempe, 24, has averaged 6:46 in ice time over those two contests,” Seravalli writes. “Rempe is a legit heavyweight in any era at 270 pounds and in today’s NHL, a more than willing combatant with 11 career bouts on his fight card.”
There are plenty of local connections for Rempe, too.
“Rempe is a Calgary native who began his junior career with the Spruce Grove Saints just outside of Edmonton,” Seravalli writes. “He is also now eligible for waivers, which must be part of any calculation now as the Rangers navigate their 23-man roster.”
Matt Rempe Trade Cost
If the Oilers want Rempe, it likely wouldn’t cost a ton. The Rangers would probably welcome back just a bit of value for a guy they’re struggling to play.
“Would the cost for Rempe be a mid-round pick? He figures to be available – because both Peter Laviolette and now Mike Sullivan haven’t exactly figured out the best way to utilize him other than spot duty,” Seravalli writes.
Seravalli goes on to point out that Edmonton has a lot of smaller players in the bottom-six. Rempe would certainly change that.
It’s a long way until the NHL trade deadline, but a Rempe trade feels realistic simply because he’s a healthy scratch most nights in New York. It could benefit both the Rangers and the Oilers to pull off a trade like this.
Oilers Target 6-Foot-9 Trade Candidate