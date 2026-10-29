Oilers Target 6-Foot-9 Trade Candidate

The Edmonton Oilers have a chance to get taller.

The newest Oilers trade rumor says that they’re interested in trading for someone who is 6-foot-9.

Of course, this isn’t just a random desire out of a vacuum. They’ve identified one of the tallest players in NHL history as a target that they’re seeking.

Oilers’ Matt Rempe Rumor

The Oilers are after Matt Rempe, the 6-foot-9 forward from the New York Rangers.

Frank Seravalli reported the interest on Thursday in a new article for Sportsnet.