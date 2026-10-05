Oilers Warned About Goalies Amid Tristan Jarry, Devon Levi Concerns

This season for the Edmonton Oilers is about getting things right so that Connor McDavid and company have the best chance possible to win a Stanley Cup before it’s too late and their superstar leaves town.

There’s a problem, though, and everyone knows it: The Oilers don’t have good enough goalies.

Tristan Jarry was traded for midway through last season from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Devon Levi was traded for in the offseason from the Buffalo Sabres.

Both came with some level of promise but also some flaw that made them available in the first place. And both certainly look flawed so far with the Oilers.

It’s the kind of thing that can ruin an entire season, and that’s not an exaggeration.

Oilers Warned About Goalies

Sportsnet’s Michael Amato wrote in a new article that “poor goaltending could derail Oilers season.”

He sure seems to be right about that.