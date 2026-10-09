Red Wings Have “Perfect Match” For Oilers, Says NHL Scout

Could Alex DeBrincat be a fit in Edmonton, where the Oilers are looking for a top-six forward, and the Detroit Red Wings are in a total state of flux, with several storylines affecting their ability to retain players? One NHL scout thinks so, calling the fit a “perfect match.”

DeBrincat Has Not Requested A Trade

Despite the drama in Detroit, Alex DeBrincat is one player who has not asked out. Former captain Dylan Larkin requested a trade and is waiting. Defenseman Simon Edvinsson is skating in Sweden and now prefers to be moved. All the while, DeBrincat has maintained that he likes being a Red Wing and would prefer to be part of the solution instead of part of the problem.

At the same time, the Red Wings are in the middle of uncertain times and DeBrincat has one more season on his current contract before an extension is required. That extension will be a pricey one, and it’s unclear if the Red Wings are willing to spend the kind of money it would take to retain his services.

DeBrincat currently makes $7.875 million and is a pending unrestricted free agent.

Why the Oilers for DeBrincat?

Dennis King was a guest on The Sheet with Jeff Marek and suggested DeBrincat as a player the Oilers should seriously look at.

King explained,

“Jeff Jackson client. Stan Bowman obviously likes Americans. You have the idea that Detroit is basically.. I mean, there’s kind of whispers now that Detroit will look to build around the [Moritz] Seider and [Lucas] Raymond cluster. So why would they keep DeBrincat to be kind of part of that?”

He then added, “And then, of course, Edmonton’s primary trade chip would be a guy who played his college hockey in Michigan.”

When asked how the Oilers would make that trade work, King joked that the return would be Isaac Howard and 800 first-round picks.

The Oilers could certainly use a player like DeBrincat. He’s 28 years old, a point-per-game winger, and not terrible defensively. Edmonton has been looking for another legitimate top-line threat. He would certainly qualify.

Would the Red Wings Consider This?

There are two potential issues with this trade. First is DeBrincat’s 16-team no-trade clause. He can list a number of teams he’d not want to go to. It’s unclear if the Oilers would be on that list. Second, the return package might not entice the Red Wings.

A package centered around Howard and draft picks might not be enough, especially if the Red Wings aim to remain competitive. If they’re rebuilding, that’s one thing. That hasn’t been officially announced and may not be part of the plan until the Larkin and Edvinsson situations have been resolved.

Nothing is imminent, and King’s theory is little more than a scout tossing out an idea that likely hasn’t been seriously considered by either team. If DeBrincat was open to a trade and the Red Wings did shop him, you can bet several teams would be in the mix.