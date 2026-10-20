Edmonton Oilers Trade Pitch Acquires $49.6M Star Forward in Blockbuster

The Edmonton Oilers are in their win-now window and should be aggressive when it comes to adding to the roster.

Edmonton has Connor McDavid signed for just two more years, so they need to go all-in for the next two years to try to win. With that, the Oilers could use more offense and look to add another scoring winger.

Edmonton is off to a 6-1-1 start.

Edmonton Oilers Trade Pitch Acquires Owen Tippett

The Oilers need to add more offense, so Heavy.com has them pulling off a blockbuster for Owen Tippett from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Oilers acquire:

Flyers acquire:

Isaac Howard

Beau Akey

2028 first-round pick

2028 third-round pick (St. Louis)

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster, as Edmonton would acquire Tippett to bolster their top-six. In return, they’d give up a first-round pick and a third-round pick, as well as Howard, who’s a young NHL forward and a defensive prospect.

Tippett is in the third year of his eight-year, $49.6 million deal with the Flyers, so he could be in Edmonton for the foreseeable future. The scoring winger would add some more secondary scoring to the Oilers roster. Tippett has recorded 1 goal and 1 assist for 2 points in 9 games this season. Although he’s struggled, he’s a solid 25+ goal scorer every season and adds another element to Edmonton’s offense.

The big part of the return would be the draft picks and Howard. Philadelphia is off to a terrible start and could look to rebuild, and Howard would help with that. He won the Hobey Baker as the best college player in the 2024-25 season. The 22-year-old has recorded 2 assists in 8 games this season, and his role with Edmonton could make him a trade chip.

Akey, meanwhile, is 21 years old and playing in the AHL. He could push for NHL minutes soon and projects to be a third-pairing defenseman who can add a bit of offense from the backend.

Edmonton Could Trade Howard

With the Oilers in a win-now window, Edmonton could look to deal Howard.

Howard is still young, but the Oilers need proven players right now, which has made him a trade chip, according to The Athletic’s Janson Duench.

“Oilers general manager Stan Bowman has something to lose with Howard. Acquired from Tampa Bay for prospect Sam O’Reilly, the 2025 Hobey Baker winner entered the season with top-six hopes but is currently stuck on the fourth line,” Duench wrote.

“With several injured forwards nearing a return, Howard’s spot in the lineup is also in jeopardy. While the 22-year-old winger is skilled and hardworking and holds value on an entry-level contract, the win-now Oilers don’t have years to wait for an extended development.”

Howard could help the Oilers fetch a bona fide NHL player.