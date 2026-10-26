Edmonton Oilers Make Tristan Jarry Decision After Terrible Maple Leafs Loss

On Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs by an embarrassing 7-2 final score.

Oilers goalie Tristan Jarry certainly had a game to forget against the Maple Leafs. The 31-year-old allowed six goals on 30 shots against the Maple Leafs. With that, the 6-foot-4 goaltender had an ugly .833 save percentage in the game.

Now, following the Oilers’ terrible loss to the Maple Leafs, they have made a decision with Jarry.

Edmonton Oilers Make Tristan Jarry Decision

Getty ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Tristan Jarry #35 of the Edmonton Oilers looks on during the second period of Game Four of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on April 26, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Oilers have announced that Jarry will be their starting goalie against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.

Seeing Jarry start against the Red Wings may surprise some, given how rough his last performance was. Yet, with Devon Levi sidelined with an injury, Oilers head coach Mike Babcock is giving Jarry another chance over recent goalie call-up Matt Tomkins.

Now, Jarry will be aiming to have a bounce-back game and help the Oilers pick up a victory against the Red Wings.

Looking at Jarry

Getty ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Tristan Jarry #35 of the Edmonton Oilers is pulled out of the game during the third period against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on February 25, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

Jarry is having a shaky start to the season in general for the Oilers. While he has a 2-1-1 record, he also has an .861 save percentage and a 3.73 goals-against average.

Jarry has been good at times for Edmonton this campaign, though. During the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 10, he stopped 19 out of 20 shots he faced. He also saved 26 out of 28 shots against the Utah Mammoth on Oct. 17. Now, the Oilers netminder will be aiming to regain this form against a very beatable Red Wings club.