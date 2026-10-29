Oilers Announce Worrying Injury Update On Top Forward

The Edmonton Oilers held the lead three different times during Monday’s home contest at Rogers Place against the visiting Detroit Red Wings, only to lose it each time en route to a 4-3 shootout setback.

And unfortunately for the Oilers, losing on the scoresheet wasn’t the only loss of the evening. Forward Zach Hyman was hurt after taking a heavy hit into the boards from defenseman Andreas Englund, and did not return.

Furthermore, the Oilers have announced a discouraging update on his condition and confirmed he won’t be available for the immediate future.

Edmonton Oilers Confirm Worrying Update On Forward Zach Hyman After Monday’s Injury

Hyman, who left Monday’s game and did not return, is being placed on Injured Reserve by the Oilers.

According to head coach Mike Babcock, the Oilers are taking the cautious approach with the former 50-goal forward, who has already missed several games already this season.

“Originally when you see it, you think maybe it’s a head thing and then you find out it’s a neck thing and that’s a real good thing for you,’ said Oilers head coach Mike Babcock.

Meanwhile, Jason Dickinson was activated from Injured Reserve, while Mattias Ekholm is also expected to return after missing the last pair of games.

So far in the six games that he’s played in this season, Hyman has scored once with no assists.

Zach Hyman Has Already Missed Several Games This Season

The Oilers are hoping that Hyman won’t be gone for long, as he’s already missed six games already this season with a separate upper-body injury that he sustained during Edmonton’s preseason finale.

Before the start of the season, Hyman was named an alternate captain for the Oilers following the summer trade of Darnell Nurse to the divisional rival San Jose Sharks.

Hyman, who began his NHL career with the Toronto Maple Leafs, has tallied 262 goals with 234 assists in 717 regular season games, while also adding 42 goals and 33 assists in 106 career postseason games.