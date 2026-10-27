Zach Hyman Injured in Oilers’ Loss to Red Wings

Even if the Edmonton Oilers have enjoyed a strong start to the 2026-2027 season, they have done so despite a steady run of injuries to start the campaign.

Zach Hyman Injured vs. Detroit

The latest victim is Oilers winger Zach Hyman, who was hit into the boards by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Andreas Englund in the second period of Monday’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Englund is a solid physical defenseman and the bodycheck he delivered had some force behind it. It was, however, a clean hit.

Nevertheless, Hyman went down after the hit and did not return to the game for Edmonton. From the aftermath of the contact, it is fair to suspect that Hyman may have suffered a concussion.

It was only Hyman’s sixth game of the season, as he had already suffered an upper-body injury early in the season. He has one goal and 12 shots on goal in those six games.

Oilers Battling Injuries Early

The Oilers have a record of 8-2-2 through a dozen games, but that success has been despite playing with a shorthanded lineup.

In addition to Hyman’s injury, the Oilers are missing goaltenders Devon Levi and Frederik Andersen, plus center Jason Dickinson and defenseman Mattias Eklholm. Wingers Mattias Janmark and Matt Savoie have yet to play this season.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recently returned to action after missing nine games and Colton Dach has missed four.

Every team battles injuries throughout a National Hockey League season, but the Oilers have faced their share of adversity.

“I didn’t like to see Hym’s go. We’re hoping to get guys back, not losing more guys. That affected our lineup a bit.” Coach Babcock on Zach Hyman leaving the #Oilers vs. Detroit game in the second period with an injury. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/yd8ICarxqd — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 27, 2026

New Opportunity With Hyman Hurt

Zach Hyman had been playing right wing on a line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kasperi Kapanen at the time of his injury.

Given the team’s injury woes, it’s not easy to fill that spot in the lineup. Colton Dach moved into that role after Hyman left Monday’s game. He recorded a goal and an assist in the third period, his second and third points of the season.

The Oilers are still very much dependent on Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to lead their attack. If they are going to be serious contenders, though, they need a strong supporting cast.

Ideally, that means players like Nugent-Hopkins and Hyman delivering secondary scoring. When they are injured, it means digging deeper into the lineup to find production.