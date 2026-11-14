Brock Faber Praised by Wild Teammates Ahead of Return to Lineup

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber was praised by his teammates ahead of a potential return to the team’s lineup on Saturday.

Faber suffered a skull fracture on September 25 when a puck hit him in the head during a preseason game against the Dallas Stars.

At first, the Wild didn’t know how serious this injury would be, as there were some suggestions it could keep Faber out for the entire season.

But fortunately, surgery went well, and Faber started to feel better immediately.

Now, after missing nearly two months of game action, Faber appears ready to return to the team’s lineup, as he might play on Saturday when they take on the Boston Bruins.

Wild Teammates Praise Brock Faber

In a piece by Michael Russo from The Athletic, several of Faber’s teammates shared kind words for the defenseman ahead of his return to the team’s lineup.

“He’s a great character in our room. He’s an unbelievable player, defensively, offensively. I mean, he’s one of the best to go up and down the sheet. He’s not a one-dimensional player. He’s got high-end skill and can defend with the best in the world. So we’re so, so lucky to have him on our team, and we’re super excited to have him back. Hopefully on Saturday,” said Wild forward Michael McCarron.

The team’s captain, veteran defenseman Jared Spurgeon, also had nothing but great things to say about Faber as he nears his long-awaited return.

“From the first skate he’s been out there, he looks like his old self,” Spurgeon said.

As well, Wild superstar Matt Boldy said he’s excited to see Faber come back and dominate the team’s blueline.

“Brock’s a horse. He can play 30 minutes and feel pretty good and look pretty good out there the whole time,” Boldy said.

What Can Wild Expect From Brock Faber?

During his four-year NHL career, Faber has averaged 25:01 minutes per game for the Wild.

But given the serious nature of his injury, look for Minnesota to slowly build him back towards his return to the lineup.

By the time the playoffs come around, the Wild will want to have Faber playing his 25 minutes per game. But for now, if he can play about 20 minutes, that would be great for Minnesota, who shouldn’t be trying to rush him back to the ice given how serious his injury was and given how well the team is currently playing.