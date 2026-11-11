Hughes Praises Wild Assitant Coach While Taking Potshot at Devils

Quinn Hughes recently gave props to Minnesota Wild assistant coach Jack Capuano, calling him one of the best in the league at knowing when to get star players on the ice.

It was a huge compliment, especially since, in praising Cappy (Capuano), Hughes seemed to take a bit of a potshot at the New Jersey Devils, where his brothers Jack and Luke play, and many believe Quinn would like to end up.

Hughes Being Taxed, But Loves The Way Cappy Works a Bench

Hughes admitted that being a bit shorthanded on the blue line means that he’s playing extra minutes he might not normally play. He’s not complaining, but he’s appreciative that his coach is trying to manage his minutes.

“Yeah, I’m tired sometimes. I mean, I want to play. If you know me, and Cappy knows, I look back and I want to go out there.”

He added:

“But one thing that Cappy’s unbelievable at is managing the bench and understanding, ‘Oh, their fourth line’s out there,’ and getting me on with Kirill and matchups. He’s the best I’ve seen at that. He is on it. I’m out there with Kirill because he’s so dialed in. He gets me out there. And same thing with Hynesy. They manage the bench better than anyone I’ve seen, and it’s helped us win games this year.”

Managing a superstar’s minutes can be challenging, especially when that star is needed.

Hughes Suggests The Devils Are Missing Opportunities

Any comment that Quinn Hughes makes about the New Jersey Devils will be dissected and examined at length. Given that many analysts and fans think he’s waiting for the opportunity to sign there as a free agent on July 1, it’s interesting that he took a bit of a stab at how the Devils run their bench.

“I don’t know why all teams don’t do that,” he said. “I watch my brothers play (in New Jersey), and sometimes they get on the ice and they dominate, and then other times they don’t. It’s like there’s missed opportunities. So Cappy and Hynesy do an unreal job with that with us, and they should be acknowledged for that.”

What to Make of Hughes’ Comments

Is this some kind of hint that fans should be reading into? Hughes has often said kind things about Minnesota and the Wild, but he’s yet to sign his extension. GM Bill Guerin recently confirmed that Hughes won’t be traded, even if he never signs this season.

Or is this damage control? Given that the Hughes storyline has taken on a life of its own of late, the more he compliments the Wild, the less likely the media is to continue asking him about his future.

One fan wrote in the comments section of Michael Russo’s article, citing Hughes’ remarks: “I’m not convinced he is leaving. To make these types of statements occasionally leaves us with two options. One is that he is a jerk. The other is that he is waiting on something. He is a unique guy (which I do not mean negatively) but he does not strike me as a jerk.”