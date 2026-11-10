Wild’s Top Line Has Unique Accomplishment

The Minnesota Wild sit atop the Central Division with 28 points (12-3-4) in 19 games and their first line is a big reason for it.

It is one thing to understand that the line of Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Matt Boldy is one of the best lines in hockey. It’s another to understand the true dominance that they have put on display this season.

Wild Line Has Posted Incredible Numbers

There are only two lines that have played more than 200 minutes together during 5-on-5 play this season. One is the Wild line of Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Matt Boldy. The other is Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Vasily Podkolzin.

There are 34 trios that have played at least 100 minutes together at 5-on-5 and the Wild line is the only one that has yet to allow a goal against. Minnesota has outscored opponents 16-0 with their top line on the ice.

As great as these players are, it’s astonishing to never get scored on. Even more astonishing when the Wild line also ranks third in goals scored.

For comparison, last season there were 36 lines that played at least 300 minutes together. The line with the fewest goals against was the Islanders’ fourth line of Casey Cizikas, Marc Gatcomb, and Kyle MacLean. They allowed seven goals against while scoring seven goals for.

The line with the best goals-for ratio (GF%) was Tampa Bay’s Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli, and Nikita Kucherov, who outscored opponents 26-8 (77.8 GF%).

Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, and Boldy Have Been Unstoppable

How did this Wild line become so dominant?

Kaprizov, Minnesota’s 29-year-old superstar left winger, has four 40-goal seasons to his credit. He ranks second in the league this season with 16 goals in 19 games. That would put him on pace to score 70 goals if he plays all 84 games this season.

Eriksson Ek is a 29-year-old two-way center who has finished in the top ten of Selke Trophy voting as the league’s best defensive forward four times. He has 17 points in 19 games.

Boldy, 25, leads the league with 81 shots on goal and also has 17 points in 19 games.

The trio blends skills to equal even more than the sum of their impressive parts. All of these players are highly regarded individually. There’s a difference between being known as a good or even great player and outscoring opponents 16-0.

It’s not that these players have not individually been scored against this season. Rather, they have not been scored against when all three are on the ice during 5-on-5 play.

Among skaters that have played at least 100 5-on-5 minutes this season, Eriksson Ek leads with 90.9 GF% (19 GF, 2 GA).

What’s The Secret Weapon of the Wild Line?

While these three players are all deserving of their accolades, credit also should include defenseman Quinn Hughes.

When Minnesota’s standout defenseman is on the ice with Boldy, the Wild have outscored opponents 14-1, with Eriksson Ek it’s 13-1. It’s “only” 13-4 when Hughes and Kaprizov are sharing the ice together.

What Does This Mean for the Wild?

The funny thing is that the Wild have been yearning for a true top line center for years, and they are one of the leading suitors for Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, yet they very obviously have a first-line center, just one who is more noted for his play without the puck.

The exceptional play from Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, and Boldy does give the Wild some flexibility. Surely, Wild GM Bill Guerin would love to acquire Larkin to bolster his forward group. At the same time, with Minnesota sitting in first place, there isn’t necessarily an urgency to shake up the roster.

Kaprizov is a superstar scorer who would be a viable Hart Trophy candidate if not for McDavid’s absurd start to the season. Eriksson Ek might get stronger consideration for the Selke Trophy, and Boldy is a rising star who is in the prime of his career.

It’s this line that gives the Wild legitimate championship hopes this season.