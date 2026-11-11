Minnesota Wild Dealt Brock Faber News Before Maple Leafs Game

The Minnesota Wild have the Montreal Canadiens in the rearview mirror with their sights set on the Toronto Maple Leafs. Bobby Brink and Kirill Kaprizov were the goal scorers on Tuesday night. However, the Wild got news regarding Brock Faber ahead of their Thursday tilt against the Maple Leafs.

Faber has been sidelined with an injury this season. He has yet to play a game due to the skull fracture that he suffered during the preseason.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli provides an update on when Wild fans can see him next.

“Hearing #mnwild Brock Faber is trending toward a Saturday night return to the lineup in Boston. Faber underwent surgery on Sept. 27 after suffering a skull fracture. Huge boost,” Seravalli reports.

While the Wild won’t get Faber for their game against the Maple Leafs, getting him back against the Boston Bruins will be a great thing for the team.

Minnesota Wild Become An Even Better Team With Brock Faber in The Lineup

It’s no secret that the Wild are a better team with Faber in the lineup. However, owning a 13-3-4 record through 20 games without him should be a scary proposition for the rest of the league.

During the 2025-26 season, Faber dressed for 80 games. In those games, he recorded 15 goals and 36 assists for a career-high 51 points. Additionally, Faber finished the year +18, while averaging 24:41 of ice time per game.

Now, to be getting back such an important part of the team’s blueline is huge. It should also strike fear into the hearts of every opposing team; that one of the league’s best squads is about to get a whole lot better.